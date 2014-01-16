adidas Unveils First Look At 2014 NBA All-Star Uniform

#Adidas
01.16.14 5 years ago 3 Comments
Today, adidas officially unveiled the uniforms for this year’s NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans. Sporting the All-Star Game logo on the chest of the blue “East” and red “West” jerseys in the shape of the fleur-de-lis, which is the official symbol of Louisiana, these jerseys are playing off New Orleans’ rich culture. The short-sleeved unis are dosed with vibrant Mardi Gras colors, shiny brass and silver accents. Both teams will be wearing these on the court when the midseason classic takes place on February 16.

Check the images below for a closer look, and check out the warm-up jacket on page 2.

Hit page 2 to check out the warm-up jacket…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adidas
TAGSadidasadidas Basketballadidas HoopsDimeMagLatest News

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP