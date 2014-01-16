adidas Unveils First Look At 2014 NBA All-Star Uniform

Today, adidas officially unveiled the uniforms for this year’s NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans. Sporting the All-Star Game logo on the chest of the blue “East” and red “West” jerseys in the shape of the fleur-de-lis, which is the official symbol of Louisiana, these jerseys are playing off New Orleans’ rich culture. The short-sleeved unis are dosed with vibrant Mardi Gras colors, shiny brass and silver accents. Both teams will be wearing these on the court when the midseason classic takes place on February 16.

