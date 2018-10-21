We’re Picking Every NBA Game Against The Spread For 10/21/18

Getty Image

Sunday is upon us, and while that means many sports fans are locked into the NFL, there are still four NBA games headed your way for the evening and night time slots. We have picks for those four games, which include the Warriors visiting the Nuggets, the Rockets facing the Clippers the night after their fight with the Lakers, Russell Westbrook’s season debut for the Thunder against the Kings in OKC, and the Hawks visiting the Cavs in a matchup of teams looking to get their first win.

As we will each day this season, we have picks for you from our staff of writers. Those are myself (Robby Kalland), Martin Rickman, Bill DiFilippo, Brad Rowland, Chris Barnewall, Jeff Siegel, Sabreena Merchant, Nekias Duncan, Mike Zavagno, and Konata Edwards. It’s been a rough start to the season for us in picks, as one might expect at the beginning of the new season trying to pick every game against the spread, as only Chris, Mike, and Konata are above .500. I am picking up the rear at 13-20, but there’s plenty of time to turn it around, starting now.

As always, lines come from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of whenever I sent the email out that day. Let’s see if we have some winners: