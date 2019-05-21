Getty Image

The NBA announced its All-Rookie squads for the 2018-19 campaign on Tuesday afternoon, and to the surprise of no one, the league’s top-two rookies were unanimously named first-team selections. Both Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Atlanta Hawks standout Trae Young saw their names appear on every first-team ballot, the only players this year to receive that honor.

Joining the pair who were effectively traded for one another on the night of the 2018 NBA Draft are the three players picked around them: Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley, and Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. As for the second-team, two lottery picks were joined by a trio of players selected a little later in the draft. Los Angeles Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton made the second-team, as did Clippers guard Landry Shamet, Hawks forward Kevin Huerter, and New York Kicks center Mitchell Robinson.

Here are the entire first and second-team selections, along with the players who received votes but just missed out on inclusion in the teams.