On Wednesday, the NBA announced that Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball took home the hardware as the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year. Ball was a lopsided winner, topping Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, and only four players received votes of any kind for the award. Just 24 hours later, the NBA released the voting results for its All-Rookie teams and, given the laser-focused nature of the ROY voting, there was real uncertainty after the top first-year players.

In the end, Ball and Edwards were unanimous selections for the first team, while Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton fell one vote short of that honor. From there, Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey and Houston Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate made the cut for the first team.

The most notable margin came between Tate, as the final member of the first team, and New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley. Just six voting points separated the two players and each were left off of two of the 99 ballots submitted.

Following the second team selections of Quickley, Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, Cleveland Cavaliers wing Isaac Okoro, and Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams, the NBA also released information on others that received recognition. That includes four players who received at least one vote for the first team, including No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman.

With a (relatively) full offseason to work on their craft in something approaching a normal environment, it will be interesting to see how this crop of young players grows in their second season. At the very least, there is real star power with Ball and Edwards, and the league appears to be in an exciting place with its youthful talent.