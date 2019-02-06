Quavo And Ray Allen Headline The 2019 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Getty Image

What do you do when you tear it up on the court, win a Most Valuable Player trophy, and earn a rep as a serious baller? If you’re Quavo, you run it back in Charlotte to defend your crown. One third of the Migos trio lit up last year’s NBA Celebrity All-Star Game for 19 points. This year, Quavo might have to work a little bit harder to defend his crown as the best celebrity hooper out there.

The rosters for the Celebrity Game dropped on Wednesday morning, and while Quavo earns the most attention among the celebs, there are plenty of other notable names, like Nick Cannon, Bad Bunny, and J.B Smoove. The basketball world will also be well-represented, with Ray Allen, Stefanie Dolson, and Jay Williams taking the floor.

The NBA decided to add some local flair to the game, too, with former Carolina Panther and current NFL Network analyst Steve Smith making his first appearance in the game. A pair of former South Carolina Gamecock standouts, WNBA star A’Ja Wilson and Hall of Fame inductee Dawn Staley, will also add some local flavor.