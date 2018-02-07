Katie Nolan And Rachel Nichols Will Square Off As The Head Coaches In The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

When it comes to sheer entertainment, there may not be an event during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend that is as good of a time as the Celebrity Game. Every year, celebrities and people who have played basketball professionally come together to give us a wildly entertaining hoops exhibition that always seems to deliver the goods.

This year, it seems like we’ll get more of the same. The NBA announced the rosters for the 2018 Celebrity Game, which looks like it will bring the goods, even if four-time MVP Kevin Hart won’t be there for the second year in a row.

First, this year’s game will be the second year in a row where the head coaches will be a pair of ESPN personalities. Rachel Nichols will be on the bench for Team Lakers, while Katie Nolan will have the same role for Team Clippers. Both have assembled really good staffs: Nichols’ assistants will be Tracy McGrady and Michael B. Jordan, Nolan’s will be Paul Pierce and Common.

