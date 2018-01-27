Getty Image

Much has been made of the NBA’s decision to hold a draft for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, and while that is an idea with a (very) high approval rating, the choice to forego televising the proceedings has been almost universally panned.

LeBron James let the world know of his frustration that no one was able to view the festivities, and as a result, the actual draft order has remained something of a mystery, even with full knowledge of what the final rosters look like.

There have been some leaks, though, as Kevin Durant knows he was James’ first pick, and it’s also emerged that Giannis Antetokounmpo was Steph Curry’s first choice. Still, the great Jackie MacMullan of ESPN unearthed more of the order than anyone else at this point, and in a wild and entertaining twist, she did it in the middle of “Around The Horn“ on Friday evening.