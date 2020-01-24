LeBron James And Giannis Antetokounmpo Headline The 2020 NBA All-Star Game Starters

We’re a touch over three weeks away from the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, and on Thursday night, we learned the 10 players who will earn the distinction of starters at this year’s festivities in Chicago. The representatives from the Eastern and Western Conferences were announced by the Inside the NBA crew prior to TNT’s slate of games, and include the same two captains that the game had last year.

The collection of players from the East will feature three dudes earning starter nods for the first time in their careers. A pair of All-Star Game veterans — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will serve as a captain, and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid — will be joined by Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker and two All-Star game debutants, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam.

For the West, LeBron James will, unsurprisingly, serve as a captain once again, as the Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar received the most votes of any player in the league. He’ll be joined by Houston Rockets guard James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, and Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis as guys returning to the All-Star Game, while Dallas Mavericks sensation Luka Doncic will make it for the first time.

James and Antetokounmpo will select their teams a little further down the road. But first, we have to learn which players will serve as All-Star Game reserves — those players will be announced on Jan. 30.