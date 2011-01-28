All-Star Kicks For Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul & Carmelo Anthony

When the starters for the 2011 NBA All-Star Game were announced last night, three members of Team Jordan were in the lineup: Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul & Carmelo Anthony. With that, check out the exclusive All-Star colorways of the Air Jordan 2011, Jordan CP3.IV and Jordan Melo M7 that will be on display next month.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
THE MELOS LOOK CRAZY, I USED TO ROCK THOSE KINDA KSWISS SHOES IN HIGH SCHOOL, THEY KINDA LOOK LIKE THAT WITH THE STRIPES COMING DOWN THE SIDE AND THE RED IS SUPER TUFF
Those CP3s looks the biz!
really not feeling the scratch marks on the AJ2011s.
I’m a Bulls fan too. What scares me is if Melo can run, and if D’Antoni can get Nash, we could be seeing SSOL part two, only upgrading the Matrix to Melo.