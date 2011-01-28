All-Star Kicks For Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul & Carmelo Anthony

When the starters for the 2011 NBA All-Star Game were announced last night, three members of Team Jordan were in the lineup: Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul & Carmelo Anthony. With that, check out the exclusive All-Star colorways of the Air Jordan 2011, Jordan CP3.IV and Jordan Melo M7 that will be on display next month.

