NBA All-Star Media Day Gallery

02.13.09 10 years ago 17 Comments

The circus that is All-Star Media Day wrapped a little while ago. Some shots from the two-hour sprint of battling ultra-aggressive reporters from around the world as they literally (at times) try to climb on to tables to get at the All-Stars…
LeBron went around to every fellow All-Star and presented them with a gift to commemorate their All-Star experience. We couldn’t get a good angle but, but this is ‘Bron with Paul Pierce.

Kobe is in there somewhere

Austin Burton interviewing Tim Duncan

The least amount of All-Star media around Yao we’ve ever seen. A few years ago in Vegas, they needed to bring in flat screens just so that everyone could see and hear Yao because he was so swamped by reporters.

TAGSALL STARDimeMag

