NBA All-Star Media Day Gallery

The circus that is All-Star Media Day wrapped a little while ago. Some shots from the two-hour sprint of battling ultra-aggressive reporters from around the world as they literally (at times) try to climb on to tables to get at the All-Stars…
LeBron went around to every fellow All-Star and presented them with a gift to commemorate their All-Star experience. We couldn’t get a good angle but, but this is ‘Bron with Paul Pierce.
Kobe is in there somewhere
Austin Burton interviewing Tim Duncan
The least amount of All-Star media around Yao we’ve ever seen. A few years ago in Vegas, they needed to bring in flat screens just so that everyone could see and hear Yao because he was so swamped by reporters.
Wow, It’s surprising to see Yao at ASG weekend without a flock of reporters around him.
So what did LBJ hand out
Ian sucks
Bron was handing out these glass plaques for ASW 09.
too bad t-mac aint there, then ‘bron could have given him a “knee injuries for dummys” book
Lebron giving out “Please Forgive me for taking yo MVP” cards.
Sincerely yours
Lebron
I really think LeBron handed out the trophies so he could kill 15 minutes of the 30-minute interview time not having to talk to any reporters.
damn that dude with his back to the camera has some big ass shoulders!! dude is huge!
marcus I was thinking the same thing
Who is that big back mofo?
That’s Pierce.
@ dapro, probably pierce
Damn how many shirts is he wearing? That pic looks off, he looks like King James bodyguard
that CAN’T be Pierce. i simply wont believe it.
damn lol
@dapro
i was thinkin bodyguard too
lebron tries too hard, that’s one of the reasons i don’t like him.
he wants to be the ‘good guy’ ‘the leader’ ‘the ALL guy’
and i just don’t buy it, at all.
most nba players are huge most of us just see em on tv but if you are that tall and you start working out a lot… like me for example you know how big they are and how much they can hurt you haha. I’m up to 228.
at least lebron is trying one identity kobe has like 8?
where is A.I?