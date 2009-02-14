NBA All-Star Media Day Gallery

The circus that is All-Star Media Day wrapped a little while ago. Some shots from the two-hour sprint of battling ultra-aggressive reporters from around the world as they literally (at times) try to climb on to tables to get at the All-Stars…

LeBron went around to every fellow All-Star and presented them with a gift to commemorate their All-Star experience. We couldn’t get a good angle but, but this is ‘Bron with Paul Pierce.



Kobe is in there somewhere

Austin Burton interviewing Tim Duncan

The least amount of All-Star media around Yao we’ve ever seen. A few years ago in Vegas, they needed to bring in flat screens just so that everyone could see and hear Yao because he was so swamped by reporters.

