All-Star Saturday Night belongs to Griffin, Curry, Miami’s Big 4th

While Sunday night’s All-Star Game is the centerpiece of the NBA’s biggest party weekend, Saturday is almost always the most fun. Especially this year. Between TNT’s broadcast, the foolishness happening on Twitter, and Blake Griffin, there’s no way today’s game will top last night’s circus … When he wasn’t zoned out and leaving his mic on at inappropriate times, Dwight Howard assumed the task of delivering Magic Johnson‘s signature line: “The dunk contest is back!” If last night’s slamming finale wasn’t one of the best all-around dunk contests in recent memory, it was definitely one of the most entertaining. There was comedy, like Dr. J trying a house call with JaVale McGee‘s mom. There were crazy ideas and props, like Serge Ibaka‘s stuffed animals and McGee’s double- and triple-dunks. There were straight-up ridiculous dunks, like DeMar DeRozan‘s second dunk that should have gotten a 52. And there was Blake … True, the NBA wanted Blake to win, and with the finals being decided by text-messaging from fans, he would have captured the title even if McGee had dropped from the rafters and dunked blindfolded. But Blake’s athleticism and power still stood out above everyone else. He pulled off a 360 two-hander, a windmill off the side of the backboard, an elbow-in-the-rim cram off the glass, and for his finale, he brought out a KIA and jumped over the hood while catching a Baron Davis lob from the sun roof and throwing it down with two hands. His performance wasn’t mind-bending like a lot of people were expecting and hoping for, but it was still impressive. It would have been better if his coach/hype-man Kenny Smith didn’t make Spliff Star look meek … DeRozan’s second dunk was an instant classic, a reverse cuff off the bounce that is hard to describe but was like an evolutionary relative of something Michael Jordan would have done in the ’80s. You can blame the judges for low-balling DeRozan’s first dunk (off the basket support, between the legs), but he was the one who decided to have Amir Johnson throw him the lob that took like eight tries. He should have picked a point guard. To paraphrase, Vince McMahon: “The judges didn’t screw DeMar DeRozan. DeMar DeRozan screwed DeMar DeRozan!” … Ibaka should have gotten higher than a 45 for the first legit free-throw line dunk we’ve seen in years, which was accompanied by some cute girls holding “NBA Africa” flags … McGee had the most creative dunk of the night, setting up a second hoop next to the first and in one motion dunking on the left hoop with his left hand and dunking on the right hoop with his right hand. The fact that his arms are long enough, his hands are big enough, and his hangtime is long enough to do that made you almost forget that these are 10-foot rims. JaVale was right there with Blake until his final dunk, where he seemed to run out of ideas or had already conceded the win to Blake … Can someone clue us in on why Darryl Dawkins was dressed up as a lizard? … The Miami Heat finally got a win over the Boston Celtics. OK, so it was just James Jones knocking off Ray Allen and Paul Pierce in the Three-Point Contest finals, but it’s a start. The TNT guys always talk about what an advantage it is in the competition to be able to shoot with as little movement as possible. Jones is a pro at that, and even admitted it in his interview with Cheryl Miller, saying probably 95% of his shots are standstill treys … Even though he lost, is there anything better than watching Ray Allen shoot? It’s not even poetry in motion. It’s like Mozart mixed with Vince Vaughn circa 2007: Perfection. Jesus hit 10 consecutive shots at one point in the first round. Compare that to Kevin Durant and Daniel Gibson, who combined for 13 points in the first round. The Cavs shouldn’t have been allowed anywhere near All-Star this year anyway … We understand nobody wants to get injured in an All-Star exhibition, but sometimes these guys could try a little harder. Like in the Skills Challenge, the winner was going to earn a $30,000 college scholarship for the kid who was teamed up with them, and certain guys (looking at you, Chris Paul and Derrick Rose) performed like they were half-asleep. Stephen Curry took the crown … Of course, we can’t go one day without more New York Knicks drama. But this isn’t Carmelo-related. According to reports last night, Deron Williams is telling people that he’s looking to join Amar’e Stoudemire in NYC in 2012 … We’re out like Hook Mitchell …
DeMar was robbbbed!
So, why were ALL the girls supporting Ibaka with the NBA Africa white girls? Just saying….
Thoughts…
Blake Griffin is a BEAST, that final dunk was sick, but why do I get the feeling that everyone felt a little underwhelmed by him? Just a little bit, and I’m just sayin.
Demar was robbed? No way. IBAKA WAS ROBBED. Damn, free throw line dunk BEHIND the line? That was sick as hell. The judges were hatin’.
they have to bring in decimal point scores into the dunk comp.
there are dunks that are better than a 9 but not a 10, so if someone gets all 9s it turns out a bad score (see DeMar) if they could give 9.5s for example that’s a 47.5 – and perfect 50 would become that bit more exclusive.
and fan voting should be killed NOW.
Am i the only one who thought the results of the dunk contest were completely fucked up.
Blake is a monster and he throws them down HARD, but his dunks were probably the least creative and least difficult of the contest.
Javale was robbed by the fan voting and it seemed like Ibaka and DeRozan were lowballed just to get Blake into the final.
Off-the-glass honey dip is one of the easiest dunks in the comp??
JaVale dunked THREE FUCKING BALLS… its not easy the honey dip was definatley one of the simpler dunks in the comp.
im not hating tho, the all star shit aint really about who wins and looses. They were all sick and maybe Blake deserved to win just for bringin some hype and excitement back to the contest.
This was a tough pool, I thought all contestants did a fine job for once. Ibaka was robbed off that free throw dunk and that stuffed toy bit dunk as well. 45 for both? See how Cheryl Miller yanked that kid after he got his stuffed toy? What was up with that?
Because Cheryl Miller is racist.
(Waits for fucktards who considers racism a thing that only affects black people)
…
(Waits for even bigger fucktards who won’t see the sarcasm in the whole post, who will write a 500 word essay on racism)
McGee’s mom was going to get it last night. 30K on the line and my pick loafing I’m hot. The next season of Leverage should be based on the Knicks. LeBron, Joe Johnson, DWade used meetings w/ the Knicks to that bread, now everybody catching on.
Had Blake Griffin made his first attempt at the 360 WINDMILL double-handed (yes, windmill – watch it again) – it would have been over…
REAL TALK: For the DUNK CONTEST Itself… I Wasn’t All That IMPRESSED… I MEAN: If I had To RATE IT From A 1 to 10 I’ll Say It Was A 5 Maybe 6 But That’s About It, But Don’t Get Me Wrong Though… There Were A BUNCH Of CREATIVE DUNKS Last Night… A BUNCH, But The ONLY DUNK That Got Me Out Of My Seat Was That DEROZAN DUNK…. That Shit Was NASTY!!!
it shouldnt be a surprise that this yr’s dunk contest was designed to get Blake the win. it was NBA shenanigan showcase at its best. I aint taking away from Blake though, he brought it (but he couldve done more i think).
Kenny Smith is straight hella annoying. What has the dude done? win a dunk contest or a championship ring or sumthin? …uuummhhh
Derozan, Ibaka and McGee were robbed. lets put it this way, if Blake did the dunks they did, Blake would get a 50. In later years, another NBA darling does the same dunks those trio do, would garner a 50. Extra props to Derozan for pioneering an instant classic dunk. Heads up, you will see that dunk used more often in future dunk contest, book it. And that NBA darling at the time will get 50 for sumthin Derozan didnt.
Fan vote for dunk winner is a joke–no way Blake loses the way everyone rides his nuts. 68% of the vote: Not good–about as fair as little Nate winning every year because of his height. (And McGee is only 2 inches taller than Blake, folks! Enough of that height shit.) Car dunk was ho hum–thank goodness Blake didn’t clip a toe and take a header, though! (Already looked like he roughed up one of his guns hanging from the rim.) By the way, I know I’m not the only one who thinks Blake is 2nd best dunker on the Clips (and I’m not talking Gordon).
Dr. J, making his move!–funniest spot of last night. The little kid with the stuffed animal was such a ham, if Cheryl hadn’t tugged him, the kid never would have left the court!
@ Jzsmoove: To Kenny Smith’s credit, he does have 2 rings, actually!
If only DeRozan did those dunks of his last year, he would have won hands down…
@ 14:
He won the first one with somebody named Olajuwan in his team.
Then, he won his second ring, still with that Olajuwan guy… and a guy named Drexler.
Stop acting like you matter, Kenny Smith. I know you have been a solid role player, but you’re swagger says ‘Hall of Famer, Legend, Superstar’. You ain’t. You fucking ain’t.
I think we all know who Javale McGee’s real father is now… ;) Dr. J is a beast!
Ok, before I get into anything I wanna get this out the way: JaVale McGee’s moms can get it. I’m just sayin…
Now as far as Saturday nights festivities goes, Jesus was not playin in that 1st round! Watching him hit multiple treys in a row was just mind blowing to me, and Ray’s mom’s “That’s my baby!” and KG’s “That’s my nyukka!” celebrations made it even better. Way to embarrass Keyshia Cole Boobie….props to James Jones…I think both DeRozan’s dunks were the most underrated of the night. It was obvious be went to YouTube and watched some TFB videos cuz both were dunks that Werm did. Ibaka did more than I thought he would at least creative-wise. McGee impressed me as well. 2 rims, then THREE BALLS, and a reverse rock the cradle going under the rim!? Straight nuts. @Zeitgeist oh my god I was saying the same thing! If he woulda pulled of that 1st attempt he woulda shut the whole contest down! Then he tried to do a 360 OFF THE SIDE OF THE BACKBOARD! Are you kidding me!? That shit woulda been crazy! His last dunk woulda been better if he jumped over the roof instead of the hood, or did a 2 handed windmill but oh well. @Diego yeah DeAndre Jordan should be in it next year like Dwight said. Overall this was the best dunk contest in a long time.
@ QQ: No shit. But Kenny along with Mad Max and Cassell (and Otis Thorpe and even Horry) were very valuable contributors to those titles. If anything, Drexler kind of hopped on for the ride in the 2nd title. (But your mom probably didn’t let you stay up late enough to watch those series back then.)
I’m not saying Kenny is not a loud mouth, but he actually was a contributor to 2 titles, with Houston’s 3 guards generally kicking ass both seasons.
Okay guys lets relax on McGee, he ran out of idea for his last dunk, even admitted it, so there was no way he was going to win. Fan voting is wack but hey they need some entertainment.
I thunk we are just spoiled and expect people to ridiculous things forgetting that this is an exhibition. Blake jumps over the roof and snaps an ankle we all fucked. I’m just happy everyone brought it.
Gotta love Pierce getting his ass booed, then hitting the last money ball like that. He can put on a show.
The only thing that can save the ASW is a 2 vs 2 tourney or HORSE with superstars. Come on NBA!
this all star thingie is a bit boring isnt it
Did anyone see a shot of Kobe or LBJ last night on TNT during the broadcast? What’s up with that? Did I miss something? Not that I missed them or anything?
Kenny Smith really sucks. And D-will has quickly gone from one of my fav players to just another douche.
@Jdizzle, i think you said all my damn thoughts….
Mcgee’s mom was looking good! its like when Trey Songz brought his mom out for the BET awards i think…..cats know now, ya mom is on the radar…
Blake is a freak of nature and McGee is some kinda mutant while Ibaka is an animal…and Derozan was just straight sick….Derozan should have gotten bayless or calderon to throw his lobs. i think Blake was goin a little too hard but he could have done more. had he hit his original fist attemt dunks: 360 two handed windmill and off the side of the backboard, would have shut the spot down. that was the best first round in a while….
the only way that javale would have won is if he grabbed the ball off the top of the backward and put it in backwards….i think with his height length and ups he could have pulled it off
oh yea, shout out to Charles Barkley and his comments last night. he was in rare form….
“if (gerald) green spent more time on his jumper and not his dunk contest dunks, he would still be in the league”
“when Griffin gets more time in the gym he is gonna have a great body”
PAUSE!
If Blake had made his first idea on the second dunk it would’ve been sickk,
Too many misses. They need a 3 attempt Max, not a time limit.
That is the first legit free throw line dunk I’ve seen.
most are way past the line. If he would have thrown some tape down or hyped it at all it would have been an easy 50
i dont get it? why would they penalize Demar for taking liek 8 tries when they didnt penalize anyone else for a bunch of attempts on their dunks?
He should have gotten much more than a 44 for that first dunk.
Blake was great and all, but Demar should ahad the higher score in the first round againsst McGee who did jsut run out of ideas in the final round…
uuumh…Diego wouldnt know what sarcasm is even if it was shoved in his anal sphincter.
sick first round but a weak ass finals…they shooda let all 4 advance wit 1 dunk each in the finals and see wut happened..i think that wooda made for a much better contest
i dont think JeBron Lames is allowed at dunk contests no more…and kobe was probbly tryin on a whole bunch of gay ass suits
The whole show was a bore, too much hype and not enough action. I feel bad for that poor asian kid who yanked off the court during that sorry set up!!! What made it even worse was when Cheryl Miller told security “to get the kid out of here!” Can you say Bitch!!!!!!!!
@Chaos I think the real PAUSE moment was when Darryl Dawkins said, “We just may be able to rattle somebody’s balls.”
And then there was Dwight Howard with, “Light skinned brothers are making a comeback.” Being a light skinned brother myself all I can say is that we’re not making a comeback cuz we never went anywhere!
Pam McGee Pam McGee Pam McGee Pam McGee Pam McGee Pam McGee Pam McGee Pam McGee Pam McGee Pam McGee Pam McGee Pam McGee Pam McGee Pam McGee Pam McGee Pam McGee Pam McGee Pam McGee Pam McGee Pam McGee Pam McGee
That was one tall drink of water! I hope Javel ain’t no mind reader because he would kill me if you knew what I was thinking about his MILF.
@jdizzle — It was more of a PAUSE after Dwight said that line about light-skinned brothers and Reggie Miller went, “HAAAY!” like a chick. That was real suspect, son.
Baron robbed Blake out of that monster slam.. Shoulda had a better passer
cmon guys, you forget that the dunk contest final is determined by text voting. Has nothing to do with the dunks, it is only popularity show (what did you think after a weekend of “we want Blake” chants?
I wish Griffin had made his very first attempt, that was the sick stuff.