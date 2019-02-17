Getty Image

The NBA kicked off All-Star Saturday Night by highlighting some of the league’s most well-rounded offensive players. As is always the case with the Saturday festivities, basketball fans were treated to the Skills Competition, pitting players of all sizes and skill sets against one another to get the evening going.

Over the course of three rounds, Jayson Tatum established himself as the NBA’s skills king for 2019. Tatum took down Mike Conley, Nikola Vucevic, and Trae Young en route to winning the whole thing for the first time in his young career, capped by a stunning halfcourt shot to win.

The first round pitted big players of similar statures together for the most part, with a whole bunch of come-from-behind victories necessary to pick up wins. Here are the results for the entire first round.

Nikola Jokic beat Nikola Vucevic

Jayson Tatum beat Mike Conley

Trae Young beat De’Aaron Fox

Luka Doncic beat Kyle Kuzma