Spencer Dinwiddie Took Home The 2018 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Title

Associate Editor
02.17.18

Spencer Dinwiddie showed off a portion of what makes them such a fascinating basketball player on Saturday night, kicking off the NBA All-Star Saturday Night with a dominant performance in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge. Dinwiddie managed to take down Buddy Hield in the first round, Jamal Murray in the second round, and Lauri Markkanen in the finals in a matchup of big vs. small.

Here’s how things broke down by round.

Round 1

Joel Embiid def. Al Horford
Lauri Markkanen def. Andre Drummond

Embiid had an issues with his first attempt at the passing station, but came from behind to take down Horford, who struggled to hit a three. Markkanen, meanwhile, was flawless, throwing a perfect pass on the passing station and drilling his first attempt from downtown.

