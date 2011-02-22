NBA All-Star Weekend: In Pictures

As I said earlier, from games to parties to appearances, there wasn’t a free second to be had during NBA All-Star Weekend. So for those of you that weren’t able to make the trip, I wanted to give you an inside-look into everything that was going on. With that, check out the entire weekend in pictures (and be sure to click on the next day at the end of the post).
Thursday
Jordan Brand Launches WINGS for the Future Program at Inglewood High School
Brandon Jennings and Under Armour Renovate Rowley Park in Gardena
Dwyane Wade and Kevin Hart Officialy Launch the Air Jordan 2011 at Footaction in Culver City
Kevin Durant and Mike Epps at Nike Live in Santa Monica
Kevin Love at PEAK HQ in Los Angeles
Zo & Magic’s 8-Ball Challenge at the J.W. Marriott
Rick Ross at the Skullcandy All-Star Kickoff Party at The Grammy Museum
On to Friday…
officer ricky!!!!!!!!!!!
too many pics of Bieber no?
@Steve Nash
Never too many pictures of Bieber!
The dunk contest was a joke. the car thing was terrible, and there were “original” dunks, and “good” dunks, but the original ones were terrible and those got the best scores. The 2 that made it to finals were the worst 2 dunkers.
First time in my lifetime I’ve seen a TRUE foul line dunk and he don’t get to the finals? WTF???
What Derozan said Monday was EXACTLY what i was thinking.
NEVER too many pictures of Bieber!!
What did Derozan say on Monday?
Who is Bieber? Can we see a picture?
Blake Griffin could have done a two handed dunk from stand still and he still would have won the dunk contest, it was over before it started – meh.
No horse this year? Or did i just miss it? Good.
I have to agree with DeRozan too. When I start seeing props being set up, I already lose interest. It’s Gerald Green that took it too far with the props and now it’s becoming more and more common. Ibaka used NBA Africa signs to get the whole continent on his side. Then he brought out the Chinese kid to take advantage of the Yao effect. Had he made it to the finals, he might of won by fan voting.
Not hating on Ibaka because his foul line dunk was the second best dunk behind the Showstopper. Griffin had no business being in the finals and Javale McGee’s 3 ball dunk was just lame in every way.
1.DeRozan
2.Ibaka
3.McGee
4.Griffin