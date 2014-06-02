Noah & George Headline 2014 All-Defensive Teams

The NBA announced the 2014 All-Defensive teams today. The first team comprises of Defensive Player Of The Year Joakim Noah, Paul George, Chris Paul, Serge Ibaka and Andre Iguodala.



The second team consists of LeBron James, Patrick Beverley, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard and Roy Hibbert.

Lebron is still one of the best defenders in the league, but given Miami finished 11th in defensive rating this season after being a top-five defensive team the last two seasons, it’s not a surprise to see him on the second team instead of the first — where he had finished the last four years.

Players who finished just short of making the second team include DeAndre Jordan and Anthony Davis. You can bet it won’t be long before both are staples on All-Defensive Teams year in and year out, especially in Davis’s case.

Just in case you are curious, James Harden received two votes, which gives us an excuse to present his defensive highlights from this season:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(video via the estimable @J_069)

What do you think of the voting?

Follow steven lebron on Twitter at @steven_lebron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.