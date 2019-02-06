Getty Image

Now that the participants in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game and those who will play in the Rising Stars Game have been announced, there are only two things left to do. We’re a few days away from finding out the way that the rosters will be broken down for the main event, as LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will pick the teams for their squads on Thursday.

But first, we had to find out everyone who would participate in All-Star Saturday Night. The collection of talent for the evening’s events would assemble in Charlotte to compete in the skills challenge, three-point contest, and dunk contest.

The skills challenge starts the night, pitting four guards/wings against a quarter of frontcourt players. The top performer from each of those two groups will then go head-to-head, and ultimately, a winner will be crowned. This year’s event will include, among others, Nuggets All-Star big man Nikola Jokic and young Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

That’s going to be followed by the three-point contest, which looks like it’s to be a joy. In what might be the most star-studded event of the evening, a number and All-Stars — both now and from the present — are slated to participate.