Report: NBA All-Star Game Starters Announced

Th NBA’s All-Star starters were announced last night on TNT, and there are a couple first-timers that will be on the court for the tip. Kevin Love and Stephen Curry were both selected for the first time to start in the All-Star Game, though this is Love’s third All-Star appearance. Kobe Bryant was selected to appear in his 16th All-Star Game despite missing all but six games so far this year with injuries. Kobe said he won’t play, and the NBA should give his spot to someone else.

As you’ll see below, LeBron James was the top vote-getter this season with Kevin Durant trailing him by around 20,000 votes. In the final couple of All-Star balloting returns, Kobe Bryant had led all Western Conference backcourt players, but Stephen Curry first overtook the injured Chris Paul (who like Kobe, isn’t expected to play), and then overtook Kobe in this last phase, becoming the top vote-getter in the Western Conference’s backcourt.

One guy many thought would get the nod to start, LaMarcus Aldridge, finished fifth in the Western Conference’s frontcourt voting, trailing Dwight Howard, Blake Griffin, Kevin Love and Kevin Durant.

EASTERN CONFERENCE STARTERS

– Carmelo Anthony, New York

– Paul George, Indiana

– Kyrie Irving, Cleveland

– LeBron James, Miami

– Dwyane Wade, Miami

Head coach: Frank Vogel, Indiana

WESTERN CONFERENCE STARTERS

– Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers

– Stephen Curry, Golden State

– Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City

– Blake Griffin, L.A. Clippers

– Kevin Love, Minnesota

Here are the complete returns, so you can see who just missed out:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Frontcourt

1. LeBron James (Mia) 1,416,419

2. Paul George (Ind) 1,211,318

3. Carmelo Anthony (NYK) 935,702

4. Roy Hibbert (Ind) 524,809

5. Chris Bosh (Mia) 406,867

6. Kevin Garnett (Bkn) 209,398

7. Joakim Noah (Chi) 181,145

8. Andre Drummond (Det) 163,798

9. Tyson Chandler (NYK) 137,512

10. Luol Deng (Cle) 121,754

11. Jeff Green (Bos) 121,040

12. Carlos Boozer (Chi) 103,502

13. David West (Ind) 95,363

14. Paul Pierce (Bkn) 95,034

15. Josh Smith (Det) 75,433

Backcourt

1. Dwyane Wade (Mia) 929,542

2. Kyrie Irving (Cle) 860,221

3. John Wall (Was) 393,129

4. Derrick Rose (Chi) 359,546

5. Ray Allen (Mia) 250,909

6. Rajon Rondo (Bos) 174,654

7. Lance Stephenson (Ind) 148,382

8. DeMar DeRozan (Tor) 131,228

9. George Hill (Ind) 129,533

10. Deron Williams (Bkn) 126,423

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Frontcourt

1. Kevin Durant (OKC) 1,396,294

2. Blake Griffin (LAC) 688,466

3. Kevin Love (Min) 661,246

4. Dwight Howard (Hou) 653,318

5. LaMarcus Aldridge (Por) 609,172

6. Tim Duncan (SA) 492,657

7. Anthony Davis (NO) 286,247

8. Andre Iguodala (GS) 266,611

9. DeMarcus Cousins (Sac) 255,005

10. Pau Gasol (LAL) 247,323

11. David Lee (GS) 232,210

12. Dirk Nowitzki (Dal) 201,873

13. Chandler Parsons (Hou) 174,512

14. Omer Asik (Hou) 130,344

15. Andrew Bogut (GS) 127,947

Backcourt

1. Stephen Curry (GS) 1,047,281

2. Kobe Bryant (LAL) 988,884

3. Chris Paul (LAC) 804,309

4. Jeremy Lin (Hou) 628,818

5. James Harden (Hou) 470,381

6. Russell Westbrook (OKC) 317,338

7. Damian Lillard (Por) 280,966

8. Tony Parker (SA) 258,751

9. Klay Thompson (GS) 162,984

10. Ricky Rubio (Min) 124,230

Who should be starting, but wasn’t selected by the fans?

