Getty Image

On Thursday, ESPN released an exhaustive look at the health inspection scores for every major sporting venue in the United States, with a detailed breakdown of the number of restaurants and vendors within each venue that had high-level violations.

Stadium concessions are an interesting world, in that they serve an insanely high volume of customers in a very limited amount of time and, as such, sometimes things don’t happen exactly as they should with regards to health regulations. Having worked a year at Turner Field in Atlanta (RIP) at the Chick-fil-A there and having many friends that were at the time concessions supervisors, I have seen this first-hand and heard many stories about the less than savory details about how your concessions food gets made.

Still, that’s not to say everywhere is a disaster and NBA arenas ranked pretty well in the ESPN study. Seven NBA arenas landed in the top 25 of all arenas in terms of food safety and health, while 15 were in the top 50. That’s pretty good, and possibly the result of NBA arenas typically being a bit smaller than baseball or football stadiums, although size isn’t necessarily a factor.

On the flip side, five of the bottom eight arenas in all of sports hosted NBA teams, although one of those, the Palace at Auburn Hills, is no longer in use. The good news for Detroit is that the new Little Caesars Arena improved the Pistons in-arena dining from having 86.11 percent of vendors reporting high-level violations at the Palace to just 31.71 percent in their new downtown location.