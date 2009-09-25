NBA Free Agents: Who’s Left?

Even with training camp starting next week, there are still guys out there looking for jobs. And while the opportunity to get a non-guaranteed deal for the chance to even fight for a roster spot gets slimmer and slimmer, there are definitely more free agents left on the market than jobs available. Take a look at who’s left:

Guards: Chucky Atkins, Greg Buckner, Juan Dixon, Gerald Green, Jason Hart, Bobby Jackson, Damon Jones, Brevin Knight, Tyronn Lue, Stephon Marbury, Anthony Roberson,

Jerry Stackhouse, Salim Stoudamire, Mike Taylor, Jamaal Tinsley, Jacque Vaughn, Mike Wilks

Forwards: Melvin Ely, Joey Graham, Stephen Graham, Raef LaFrentz, Mark Madsen, Donyell Marshall, Darius Miles, Malik Rose, Wally Szczerbiak, Stromile Swift, Ime Udoka, Antoine Walker

Centers: Calvin Booth, Chris Mihm, Robert Swift, Jake Voskuhl, Lorenzen Wright

When I showed this list to Austin, he said that he’d put together a team from that group starting Mike Taylor, Wally Szczerbiak, The Better Graham Twin, Stromile Swift and Chris Mihm, with The Other Graham Twin off the bench.

“Move them to Seattle,” said Austin, “and I’d accept them like family. We’d go 3-79, and that’s being generous.”

Who from this list will be in the NBA this season? Who would you like on your squad?

Source: Sun-Sentinel

