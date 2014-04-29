Watch Adam Silver Press Conference: NBA Bans Donald Sterling For Life

Adam Silver hit the podium around 15 minutes after 2 p.m. for a press conference to update fans on the NBA’s investigation into the reported recordings of Clippers owner Donald Sterling. Sterling’s comments about African-Americans, including legend Magic Johnson, have led to a huge backlash, with Clippers coach Doc Rivers saying he would leave the team if Sterling was still the owner. In his press conference announcement, Silver was irate in saying Sterling will be banned from life and the NBA’s commissioner said he was committed do everything in his power to force the sale of the Clippers.

Said Adam Silver in the press conference below:

“Effective immediately, I am banning Mr. Sterling for life from any association with the Clippers organization or the NBA. Mr. Sterling may not attend any NBA games or practices. He may not be present at any Clippers facility. He may not participate in any business or player personnel decisions involving the team. He will also be barred from attending NBA Board of Governors meetings or participating in any other league activity. […] “I will urge the Board of Governors to exercise its authority to force the sale of the team. I will do everything in my power to ensure that that happens.”

BREAKING: NBA commissioner Adam Silver bans Clippers owner Donald Sterling for life. pic.twitter.com/wNJtq2Q4Xf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 29, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.