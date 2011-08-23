NBA Basketball On The Horizon… In Las Vegas

Just because NBA players are locked out, doesn’t mean they can’t still hoop in a league setting. So for the dozens of guys that spend their offseason training in Las Vegas, the folks behind Impact Basketball are doing something about it. According to Alex Kennedy of HOOPSWORLD, Impact will be launching their own league in mid-September with an estimated 70 NBA players.
While more details will unfold in the next few weeks, the general format for the two-week league run by Impact’s founder and head trainer Joe Abunassar will consist of two games a day with teams comprised solely of NBA players. Thankfully for fans, there is a possibility that the games will be streamed online.
nice…got a biz trip in the fall to sin city….guess it is over to the thomas and mack! hope kobe plays!!! holla…on a side bar happy bday black mamba!
Joe Abunassar is a G.
Thankfully I live in Las Vegas!!!!
Start the ABA all over again. They should use the colored ball too. Plus who wouldn’t want to play in Vegas baby!
oooooooooooooo it looks good- Conan O’Brien voice
Vegas has always been the place to be in the summer when the NBA had their summer leagues and now Impact is gonna be doing something… So Wish I was still there. Guess I’m gonna have to move back.