NBA Basketball On The Horizon… In Las Vegas

Just because NBA players are locked out, doesn’t mean they can’t still hoop in a league setting. So for the dozens of guys that spend their offseason training in Las Vegas, the folks behind Impact Basketball are doing something about it. According to Alex Kennedy of HOOPSWORLD, Impact will be launching their own league in mid-September with an estimated 70 NBA players.

While more details will unfold in the next few weeks, the general format for the two-week league run by Impact’s founder and head trainer Joe Abunassar will consist of two games a day with teams comprised solely of NBA players. Thankfully for fans, there is a possibility that the games will be streamed online.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.