Hello, friends. We are in the final stretch of the NBA season, with more teams jockeying for positioning in the run-in to the postseason than there are fighting to make the playoffs in the first place. There are plenty of captivating on-court things right now, and we hope you continue to be compelled by all of them, but we here at Dime are very passionate about something and want to give it its proper due: Spoonerisms.

The NBA, by nature of being a thing that has a lot of names in it, is the breeding ground for many great spoonerisms, which is what happens when you take a name and flip the first letters in each of them. An example that does not appear in this post, as it is limited to current players, is how Larry Bird would be “Barry Lird,” which sounds like a person who would own a used car dealership in the upper midwest.

Anyway, we decided to go through NBA rosters and list out the best spoonerisms that we could find. We took creative liberties with a few of these — i.e. taking the first two letters of Spencer Dinwiddie’s first name and swapping them with only the first letter of his last name — and we marked the best of the best (10 in all) with italics. This entire exercise is very stupid. We hope you enjoy.



Bulls: Mauri Larkkanen

Venzel Dalentine

Bucks: Cat Ponnaughton

Look Bropez

Pobby Bortis

Teff Jeague

Cavs: Garius Darland

Narry Lance

Wylan Dindler

Celtics: Wobert Rilliams

Lomeo Rangford

Pabari Jarker

Clippers: Batrick Peverley

Grizzlies: Besmond Dane

Jyus Tones

Ma Jorant

Pontay Jorter

Tillian Killie



Hawks: Fruno Bernando

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Hevin Kuerter

He’Andre Dunter

Ram Ceddish

Heat: Bimmy Jutler

Doran Gragic

Runcan Dobinson

Hornets: Date Narling

Jazz: Ferrick Davors

Kings: Barvin Magley

Barrison Harnes

Hyrese Taliburton

Huddy Bield

Knicks: Porvel Nelle

Rulius Jandle

Lakers: Dared Judley

JeBron Lames

Magic: Bo Mamba

Farkelle Multz

Hary Garris

Thindarius Sornwell

Mavericks: Hate Ninton

Moban Barjanovic



Nets: Dencer Spinwiddie

Devin Kurant

Hames Jarden

Shandry Lamet

Nuggets: Bill Warton

Harkus Moward

Maul Pillsap

Pacers: Boga Gitadze

Leremy Jamb

Somantas Dabonis

SaKarr Jampson

Tyles Murner

Pelicans: Bonzo Lall

Hosh Jart

Haxson Jayes

Pistons: Hillian Kayes

Jank Frackson

Laben See

Plason Mumlee

Raptors: BeAndre’ Dembry

Waul Potson

Rockets: Tae’Sean Jate

Sixers: Jason Mones

Kurkan Forkmaz

Make Shilton

Sen Bimmons

Tayjon Rucker

Spurs: Gudy Ray

Matty Pills



Suns: Bevin Dooker

Gangston Lalloway

Krank Faminsky*

Sario Daric

Thunder: Barius Dazley

Dugentz Lort

Wenrich Killiams

Timberwolves: Huancho Jernangomez

Lake Jayman

Raz Neid

Trail Blazers: Cobert Rovington

Lamian Dillard

Nusuf Jurkic

Porman Nowell

Warriors: Bent Kazemore

Pordan Joole

Wames Jiseman

Wizards: Bavis Dertans

Lobin Ropez

[Ed. Note: Krank Faminsky was initially and egregiously omitted. Dime regrets the error.]