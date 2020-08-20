This Year’s First Round Is Fun Because The Best Teams All Have Flaws

For the past decade, the NBA had been effectively ruled by a pair of super teams in the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors. Both teams boasted a trio (or, in Golden State’s case, a foursome) of superstars that, while proven to be beatable in the Finals by another great team, didn’t have glaring, potentially fatal flaws.

This season, however, the three top contenders in the league entered the playoffs with real question marks beyond health that could lead to their downfall, which feels a bit strange. The Lakers, Bucks, and Clippers — the three teams with the best odds to win a title — all have shown their respective flaws thus far in the Bubble. All are great teams, but all of them have legitimate question marks and points of weakness that have led all three to losing games already in their first round matchups. What’s resulted is the most fun opening round of the playoffs we’ve had in years.

The Lakers and Bucks mirror each other in many ways, and the biggest questions facing both regard the role players that surround their superstars. These are players that were excellent in the regular season but, to this point in the Bubble, have struggled to regain their rhythm or effectiveness on either end of the floor. These were once two of the top defensive teams in the league, but in Orlando have yet to find the cohesiveness on that end to lock down opponents in the same way. This has led to a lot of good looks for opponents, and in the empty gyms of Disney’s Wide World of Sports, that has led to teams being able to light them up at times.

For the Lakers, the offensive woes come down to two things: shooting and creation. The former has been dismal in Orlando, which is strange because most everyone has noted how the fanless environment has made them great shooter’s gyms. The hope is that those shots eventually start falling, especially for the likes of Danny Green, whose chief offensive value is the ability to knock down shots. As for creation, the load in that area falls almost exclusively on LeBron James, who set a new playoff career high with 16 assists in the Lakers loss in Game 1, while the rest of the team combined for just six assists total.

Rajon Rondo’s return may help in that area, but certainly won’t provide a lift with shooting, and it’s the biggest issue of roster construction for the Lakers. There isn’t a perfect lineup that exists for the Lakers, as every effort to fix one area of need only further exasperates another. You can add a facilitator but take away a shooter. You can add a shooter but limit your defense and offensive creativity.

For Milwaukee, the same questions from years past persist. They’re a team that gives up three-pointers by design, and in a gym that, as I mentioned, has been described as a great shooter’s environment, those shots are going down at a higher rate. Add in some rust and you have a defense that is no longer an impenetrable force you have to bomb from the outside, but one where you can probe and collapse to create legitimately great looks.

On offense, they can still become extremely stagnant in the halfcourt, and when opponents aren’t turning the ball over and aren’t missing threes, they don’t get the easy baskets in transition that can mask some of their halfcourt woes. Teams load up on Giannis to build a wall in front of him, with a secondary focus on keeping one eye firmly on Khris Middleton to contain him. This means that until Eric Bledsoe shows he can step up in the postseason, the Bucks offense can be contained in the halfcourt. A look down the roster makes you believe in the Bucks role players, but when their two stars aren’t getting to the rim and the free throw line, things can turn ugly.