NBA Breaking News: Denver Nuggets Part Ways With George Karl

It’s been reported all over the place over the last week that George Karl was “unsettled” by the departure of Nuggets GM Masai Ujiri to the Toronto Raptors, to the point where Karl’s name was suddenly attached to teams like the Clippers.

Word just broke that Karl – the reigning NBA Coach of the Year – and the team have parted ways.

This is from Adrian Wojnarowski just a few minutes ago:

Despite his COY honors, Denver’s disappointing first round playoff exit created what appeared to be an unstable situation for him with the team heading into the final year of his contract. Now the Clippers gig really comes into focus as does an obvious fit with Ujiri in Toronto.

More to come…

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook