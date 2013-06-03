NBA Breaking News: Jason Kidd Retires

A little while ago Jason Kidd announced that he is officially retiring from the NBA. After telling the Knicks that he planned to keep playing (he was signed for two more years at a little more than $3 million per), he decided this weekend that it was a wrap for him.

Here’s what he told ESPNNewYork.com:

“I think it is the right time,” Kidd told ESPNNewYork.com. “When you think about 19 years, it has been a heckuva ride. Physically, I want to be able to participate in activities with my kids so it has taken a toll. It is time to move on and think about maybe coaching or doing some broadcasting.” “Jeff [Schwartz] and I and my family had been talking this past weekend,” Kidd added of his agent. “We talked a lot and we felt it was the right time to move on and so we notified the Knicks. They were kind of taken aback. We told them [earlier] that I wanted to come back and play. But this weekend was when we got a chance to relax [and really think about it]. It is the right thing to do.”

Kidd, a sure fire hall of famer, bows out after 19 seasons (10 times an all-star).

We’ll have more on Kidd and his career shortly.

