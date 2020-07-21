The NBA will start playing scrimmage games in the bubble on Wednesday, with all of those games being available to watch on League Pass and two each day broadcast nationally on NBA TV. When the games that count start on Thursday, July 30, TNT will have the honors of bringing live, meaningful NBA basketball back to our lives and on Tuesday they announced their broadcast teams for the bubble.

Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller will make up one team, as the duo has become a staple of TNT broadcasts in recent years. While Miller is polarizing among NBA fans, he and Harlan’s energy will be welcome (and needed) as they handle bubble basketball without fans in attendance. The other broadcast duo is not the typical lead pairing of Marv Albert and Chris Webber, as Albert will not be going to the bubble due to being at high-risk due to his age. Instead, Ian Eagle and Stan Van Gundy will join the bubble as a broadcast duo that figures to be highly entertaining. Eagle, like Harlan, brings great energy to broadcasts and is among the best in the business, and Stan Van Gundy is as good as there is in the analyst game of bringing knowledge to broadcasts and breaking down the action.

Those four will be joined by a rotation of Chris Haynes, Jared Greenberg, and Stephanie Ready on sideline reporting duty in the bubble. TNT’s full schedule, with broadcast teams, for the 8-game restart can be found below — as they will not be just on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but will take on some Monday, Friday, and Saturday action as well.