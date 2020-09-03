NBA Bubble Watch Week 7: The Babies Have Come To Coach

Look, pickings have gotten a little slim in the Bub. Teams and players have departed, are probably right this second departing, naturally lowering the available output and leaving those that are left in what is, unfortunately (for this column) a perpetually “LOCKED IN (steam-nose emoji, steam-nose emoji, steam-nose emoji)” state. That’s ok, because scouring is a job best left to those with the tendencies of steel wool, yours truly included. I will be here until the final bell tolls in Disney, which is probably like a conductor Mickey wailing on a locomotive horn, seeing this thing to its natural conclusion — NBA Summer Vacation Watch.

But right, right, let’s not get too excited or ahead of ourselves, I suppose we have a Finals to get through first.

Jimmy Butler

Butler, who has been handing it to the Milwaukee Bucks all week with a cheeky wink, probably chugging coffee, and refusing to be reunited with his family, took a rare moment (probably literally five minutes, maybe) of downtime this week to watch a match of his beloved PSG. Did Jimmy bring this big red pillow and his own soccer, sorry, football into the Bub? Certainly hope so.

Rating: Do you see what is just to the right of him there? That’s a Big Face coffee, $20.

Jaylen Brown

Brown enjoyed a morning beverage that Jimmy Butler DID NOT make, unfortunately, but you can’t hold it against him.

Rating: Well probably Jimmy Butler would.

Donovan Mitchell

Dearly departed (from Orlando) Mitchell got in one last ice bath across from his pal, Jaylen Brown, and used the time to huck ice cubes at him.

Rating: Glad it’s raining so nobody can see us all crying.

Fred VanVleet

Family arrived to the Bub this week and none made a bigger, sobbing splash than Fred VanVleet’s. His daughter, Sanaa, went hurtling down her dad’s hotel hallway into his waiting arms while Fred Jr. hung back only long enough to assertively announce, “I love you dada!” and tear your heart in two. The foursome spent some Q (as in cute and quality) T together that day.

But when it got down to game time Sanaa took on assistant coaching duties in Raptors Game 2 against the Celtics, I just hope she is promoted for Game 3, because we could all use her encouraging yet no BS style in crunch time.

Rating: Probably the only two Raptors fans not crippled by anxiety at present time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo