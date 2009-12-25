As part of this year’s Season of Giving, the NBA, in partnership with Spalding, is conducting their inaugural NBA Cares Snowflake Auction to raise money for NBA Cares partners. With only a limited amount available for purchase, this holiday-themed basketball is sure to become a collector’s item. Each team will receive a snowflake ball – which they will have autographed by each player on the team – and then be auctioned off on NBA.com beginning on Christmas Day.

You can go HERE to bid now. Definitely tons of great presents for a great cause.