NBA Cares Snowflake Auction

12.25.09 9 years ago

As part of this year’s Season of Giving, the NBA, in partnership with Spalding, is conducting their inaugural NBA Cares Snowflake Auction to raise money for NBA Cares partners. With only a limited amount available for purchase, this holiday-themed basketball is sure to become a collector’s item. Each team will receive a snowflake ball – which they will have autographed by each player on the team – and then be auctioned off on NBA.com beginning on Christmas Day.

You can go HERE to bid now. Definitely tons of great presents for a great cause.

