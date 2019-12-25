Here’s Your Viewing Guide To The NBA’s Five-Game Christmas Day Slate

Even for the casual NBA fan, one of the best gifts we receive each holiday season is a full slate of basketball on Christmas Day. Our loved ones understand that this simply comes with the territory, and for those of us fortunate enough to be blessed with a family of fellow hoops fanatics, it’s just an added bonus to the day’s festivities.
Typically, the league tries to fill the slate with not only some of the NBA’s biggest stars, but a combination of playoff rematches, long-time rivals, and potential future juggernauts. We have all of that and more this year. So, to get you prepared for the action, here’s our viewing guide for where and when to find the games and the various story-lines to watch out for throughout the day.
Boston Celtics (20-7) vs. Toronto Raptors (21-9), 12 p.m. ET, ESPN
What’s a Christmas Day slate without the defending champs, even if their best player bolted in free agency? A pair of Eastern Conference powerhouses will help us get things kicked off in Toronto as we start unwrapping presents. The only problem is that the Raptors have been decimated by injuries of late to Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, and Normal Powell.
At 21-9, Toronto has been something of a surprise and are clearly not ready to give up their mantle. But teams like the Celtics have been laying in wait to make their move, even if a win over a badly-depleted Raptors team won’t mean all that much in the larger scheme. Still, there’s plenty to get excited about as the electrifying young C’s try to run roughshod over a conference rival, while Kyle Lowry does his best to prevent that.
Milwaukee Bucks (27-4) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (22-10), 2:30 p.m. ET, ABC
With Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Ben Simmons, the Philly-Bucks game doubles as a showcase for the modern big. This is another potential Eastern Conference playoff preview and is an opportunity for the Sixers to make a statement against the best team in the league.
Giannis is making a strong case to repeat as MVP for the Bucks, which are 9-1 in their last 10 games and have won three straight, including a big win over LeBron James and the streaking Lakers last week. The Sixers have been a bit more middling of late, but they have a chance to steak their claim among the East’s elite with a win over the No. 1 Bucks.
Houston Rockets (21-9) vs. Golden State Warriors (7-24), 5 p.m. ET, ABC
In years past, this would’ve been the marquee matchup of the day. But alas, the Warriors have been destroyed by injuries and aren’t considered a threat to the top-tier teams like Houston. It’s a shame, really, given the intrigue surrounding this Rockets’ team with the addition of Russell Westbrook.
They’ve had their ups and downs and perhaps still aren’t sure exactly how they want to play, but both Westbrook and James Harden have been spectacular as the Rockets have won eight of 10, including four straight. This version of the Warriors has already caught a few teams sleeping this season, though, so Houston can’t afford to try and cruise through this one.
Los Angeles Clippers (22-10) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (24-6), 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
This is the main draw for most viewers. The Battle of L.A. is loaded with star power: LeBron James and Anthony Davis are on one side, while Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are on the other. The Lakers have dropped three straight, but in what could very well be a Western Conference Finals preview, you can count on everyone bringing their A-game.
There’s some added intrigue as well, as LeBron (who, you may recall, got injured on Christmas Day last year) recently made comments that appeared to be critical of load management, a practice that Kawhi and the Clippers have ascribed to this season. That elicited a snarky reply from Doc Rivers, so there’s sure to be a little extra venom when they take the court on Wednesday. Either way, the sheer amount of talent on the floor is more than enough reason to watch.
New Orleans Pelicans (8-23) vs. Denver Nuggets (21-8), 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Nikola Jokic has been one of the biggest head-scratchers through the first two months. Jokic was dominant last season and in the playoffs, which is all the more season why his sluggish start is so difficult to process. The easy culprit is his conditioning, though he’s been able to use that to his advantage in the past.
Still, the Nuggets are winning, and Jokic is starting to regain his form. That’s more than can be said for the Pelicans, who have won just two of their last 10. This game would’ve been a lot more interesting with Zion Williamson, but unfortunately we still don’t have a clear time table for his return. Then again, Brandon Ingram has been fun to watch this year, and come on, it’s Christmas, so who better to use a nationally-televised platform to have a huge game than Jrue Holiday?