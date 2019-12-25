Here’s Your Viewing Guide To The NBA’s Five-Game Christmas Day Slate

Even for the casual NBA fan, one of the best gifts we receive each holiday season is a full slate of basketball on Christmas Day. Our loved ones understand that this simply comes with the territory, and for those of us fortunate enough to be blessed with a family of fellow hoops fanatics, it’s just an added bonus to the day’s festivities.

Typically, the league tries to fill the slate with not only some of the NBA’s biggest stars, but a combination of playoff rematches, long-time rivals, and potential future juggernauts. We have all of that and more this year. So, to get you prepared for the action, here’s our viewing guide for where and when to find the games and the various story-lines to watch out for throughout the day.

Boston Celtics (20-7) vs. Toronto Raptors (21-9), 12 p.m. ET, ESPN

What’s a Christmas Day slate without the defending champs, even if their best player bolted in free agency? A pair of Eastern Conference powerhouses will help us get things kicked off in Toronto as we start unwrapping presents. The only problem is that the Raptors have been decimated by injuries of late to Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, and Normal Powell.

At 21-9, Toronto has been something of a surprise and are clearly not ready to give up their mantle. But teams like the Celtics have been laying in wait to make their move, even if a win over a badly-depleted Raptors team won’t mean all that much in the larger scheme. Still, there’s plenty to get excited about as the electrifying young C’s try to run roughshod over a conference rival, while Kyle Lowry does his best to prevent that.

Milwaukee Bucks (27-4) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (22-10), 2:30 p.m. ET, ABC

With Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Ben Simmons, the Philly-Bucks game doubles as a showcase for the modern big. This is another potential Eastern Conference playoff preview and is an opportunity for the Sixers to make a statement against the best team in the league.

Giannis is making a strong case to repeat as MVP for the Bucks, which are 9-1 in their last 10 games and have won three straight, including a big win over LeBron James and the streaking Lakers last week. The Sixers have been a bit more middling of late, but they have a chance to steak their claim among the East’s elite with a win over the No. 1 Bucks.

Houston Rockets (21-9) vs. Golden State Warriors (7-24), 5 p.m. ET, ABC

In years past, this would’ve been the marquee matchup of the day. But alas, the Warriors have been destroyed by injuries and aren’t considered a threat to the top-tier teams like Houston. It’s a shame, really, given the intrigue surrounding this Rockets’ team with the addition of Russell Westbrook.