Dwyane Wade has always been a pillar of his community down in Southern Florida. So when the Cavs sent him back to Miami at the trade deadline in February, he wasted no time making his presence felt in ways that extend well beyond the basketball court.

Wade’s return to the franchise where he spent the best years of his career, unfortunately, coincided with a brutal tragedy that has become all too familiar in American life when a gunman entered Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 students and injuring dozens of others.

Wade later made a surprise visit to the high school to help lift the students’ spirits, and just a few weeks afterward, he and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, pledged $200,000 to support the “March For Our Lives” events that took place across the country in an effort to stop gun violence.