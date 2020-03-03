The NBA Is Consulting With The CDC Amid Coronavirus Concerns

As the NBA season enters its stretch run, across the globe concern is rising about the spread of COVID-19, aka the Coronavirus. The virus, which originated in the Wuhan region of China, has been steadily spreading around the world with larger outbreaks in places like Iran and Italy.

Here in the United States, the number of reported cases is growing as well, and given the nature of how easily spread the virus is, there are questions for sports leagues as sporting events are where thousands gather in close proximity. For now, the advice offered by officials is mainly to wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face after touching surfaces in public, and remaining home if you are ill.

On Monday, the NBA sent a memo to teams offering similar advice, as ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski report, and offering more tips like opting for fist bumps over hi-fives with fans. The league also says it is consulting with the CDC and infectious disease experts on how they can continue to ensure the safety of their players and fans.

“The coronavirus remains a situation with the potential to change rapidly,” the league told teams in the memo. The NBA issued a statement to the AP, saying that “The health and safety of our employees, teams, players and fans is paramount. We are coordinating with our teams and consulting with the CDC and infectious disease specialists on the coronavirus and continue to monitor the situation closely.”

With the rising number of cases in the Oregon and Washington area, C.J. McCollum has publicly stated that he won’t be signing autographs anymore in an effort to limit his potential contact with anyone with the virus.

The Corona Virus has officially hit Oregon. More specifically Lake Oswego…Make sure y’all washing y’all hands with soap for 20 or more seconds & covering ya mouths when you cough. I am officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice. Sincerely, CJ — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 29, 2020

Other players may follow suit as the virus spreads. The league will continue to monitor the situation and work with officials to ensure they are doing what is needed for the safety of everyone.