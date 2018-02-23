Getty Image

On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated published a shocking expose about the Dallas Mavericks and former president and CEO Terdema Ussery, who allegedly sexually harassed women within the organization during his nearly two-decades-long tenure with the team.

There was widespread public outcry, much of which included astonishment that team owner Mark Cuban in his stewardship over his franchise could be so oblivious to a workplace environment that allowed such hostile, misogynistic, and predatory behavior toward women for so long.

Cuban was also widely criticized for not immediately firing former beat writer Earl K. Sneed after it was revealed that he’d physically attacked his then-girlfriend, who was employed by the Mavs, during the 2011-12 season. Cuban has since fired Sneed and accepted responsibility for his failure to do so earlier.