The D-League Hot Hand List

After former Oregon star Malik Hairston was called up by the Spurs from the Austin Toros last week, it got us thinking: who will be next? Below is a list of the Top 11 (we couldn’t settle on just 10) NBA Development League prospects who deserve to have their cell phone number in the hands of NBA GMs.
1. Courtney Sims, C, Iowa Energy (Michigan) â€“ 22.9 ppg, 12.6 rpg, 2.7 bpg, 59% fg
At 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, we’re surprised Courtney Sims isn’t already currently on an NBA roster. Having played briefly for the Pacers during the 2007-08 season and for the Hornets during this preseason, Sims can fill it up on both ends of the floor. In a win on last Sunday, Sims registered 36 points (13-18 from the floor, 10-11 from the line), 16 rebounds and three blocks, only to be topped by a triple-double earlier this season with 22 points (5-10 from the floor, 12-14 from the line), 17 rebounds and 11 blocks.
2. Will Conroy, G, Albuquerque Thunderbirds (Washington) â€“ 24.8 ppg, 7.8 apg, 4.2 rpg, 2.6 spg
As the all-time assists leader in Washington Huskies history, you’d think Will Conroy would get a shot to join his former teammates Brandon Roy and Nate Robinson in the League. At 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, Conroy has the size needed to handle point responsibilities for an NBA squad, and has continued to fill up the box score in all categories in the D-League this season, including a 26 point, 10 assist and five rebound effort on Friday.
3. Marcus Williams, F, Austin Toros (Arizona) â€“ 20.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 4.1 apg
Not that Marcus Williams. The former 33rd pick by the Spurs in the 2007 NBA Draft, is an athletic 6-foot-7, 205-pound bundle of energy. The Bobcats signed him in September only to be release him after a brief stay, but Williams seems like he would be a perfect fit for a struggling Bobcats team. In his last game, he managed 14 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists.
4. James Mays, F, Colorado 14ers (Clemson) â€“ 19.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.0 spg
At 6-foot-9, 230 pounds, James Mays is a truck in the early Robert “Tractor” Traylor mode. With a solid stat line across the board (16 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and a steal last Sunday), Mays could contribute in the League a la Carl Landry or Big Baby Davis if given the chance.
5. Smush Parker, G, Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Fordham) â€“ 17.9 ppg, 7.8 apg, 4.4 rpg, 2.4 spg
After playing for six NBA teams, starting all 82 games for the 2005-06 Lakers, Smush Parker was able to earn a spot on the Nuggets preseason roster this year. No matter where he’s lacing them up, the 6-foot-3, 190 pound guard can play. Just check out his 30-point, 12-assist, five-rebound, five-steal game from earlier this season and his 19-point, 13-assist, three-rebound, three-steal game from Friday. With six games netting double digit dimes, Parker’s unselfish play deserves a look.
6. Walker Russell Jr., PG, Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Jacksonville State) â€“ 17.0 ppg, 10.9 apg, 5.2 rpg, 2.8 spg
You may have never heard of Walker Russell Jr. until his name surfaced two weeks ago as a candidate for the Suns’ open roster spot. But after leading the D-League in assists, the 6-foot, 170-pound point guard has made it on to the NBA radar. As would anyone that can drop 20 points, 14 assists, eight rebounds and six steals in a game like he did on Tuesday, and 16 points, 20 dimes, six boards and two steals in a game earlier this month.
7. Antonio Meeking, F, Reno Bighorns (Louisiana Tech) â€“ 20.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg
Hailing from Louisiana Tech, we’ve dubbed Antonio Meeking “The Next Paul Millsap” with double-double potential every night. After a brief stint on the Bobcats, Meeking has played in Denmark, Italy and the D-League, and at 6-foot-7, 270 pounds has the ability to bang in the post in the NBA on a regular basis.
8. Jermareo Davidson, F/C, Idaho Stampede (Alabama) â€“ 16.1 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 52% fg
Jermareo Davidson was selected by the Warriors with the 36th pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, but was traded the same day as part of a deal that sent him and Jason Richardson to the Bobcats in exchange for Brandan Wright. From there, Davidson signed a two-year deal with Charlotte in July, only to be released by the Bobcats in October. Having come so close to playing in the League, the 6-foot-10, 230 pound forward/center is doing everything he can to get back to the big show.
9. Chris Hunter, F/C, Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Michigan) â€“ 16.7 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 53% fg
Much like Courtney Sims and Jermareo Davidson, Chris Hunter has size that intrigues NBA GMs. At 6-foot-11, 240 pounds, Hunter is an efficient double-double machine that has a presence on both the offensive and defensive end. In his last game on Saturday, Hunter registered 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, along with nine rebounds.
10. Joe Crawford, G, Los Angeles D-Fenders (Kentucky) â€“ 20.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.9 apg
After being selected as the 58th pick by the Lakers in the 2008 NBA Draft, Joe Crawford (pictured above) signed with Los Angeles in August, only to be waived in October during the preseason. Nonetheless, the Lakers D-League affiliate, the Los Angeles D-Fenders, picked him up and Crawford has been proving why he deserves a look as the Lakers’ 15th guy. At 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Crawford’s biggest asset is his consistency and the ability to score the ball.
11. Curtis Stinson, G, Iowa Energy (Iowa State) â€“ 14.8 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 7.5 apg
Having played on several different NBA summer league teams through the years, Curtis Stinson is a guy we had to include on this list. At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Stinson surprises a lot of people when they watch him play with his Jason Kidd-like ability to always be a triple-double threat. For example, on December 19 he had 22 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals and dropped 12 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four steals in his last game on Saturday.
Need what positons they play, cause some of these cats I don’t even know, but they sound worthy of at least a shot.
This is awesome. Thanks for keeping your eyes out for the next Rafer Alston/Mikki Moore/Matt Barnes.
In hate to say it but Smush looks like the most likely candidate to make the jump back to the NBA. His stats suggest he is putting his considerable talent to use for a change. Smush looks like Russel Westbrook (body type) in that pic and if he can focus he is that type of talent.
Good call Gee – we’ll add in the positions now.
the NBA makes a lots of mistakes, but being stuck in bad contracts is a part of it too. i.e. the hornets would have loved to keep Courtney Sims over Hilton Armstrong but he is garunteed under his rookie deal. btw, he is a bum. there is no way he would have the same numbers as Sims in the D-League. it is what it is, that Collective Bargaining Agreement is a bitch, lol
anyone know how Bill Walker is doing in the D-League???
Preshate it!
Now I can say it seems like Houston would try Will, Smush, Joe or Curtis. Any offensive addition in that spot that can create their own shot would be good.
Some team should most def. be going after Courtney. A big man that can score. Shooooot someone needs to be slappin some GM’s and saying call that man up. At least try him out and if nothing else let him get on to be the last man. Dude seem like he might contribute nicely though. MIAMI CAN YA SEE?
Sims has been killing it…I thought teams loved any guy over 6’9″ whether he could play or not…You got a guy that can everything you want a role playing big to do and then some and no one can snatch him up…Right now he is better than:
Sean Williams
Joakim Noah
Tyrus
Sam Dalembert
Amir Johnson
Armstrong and Ely
Ajinca
Mark Blount
Josh Boone
Kwame Brown
Jerome James
Sene
Patrick O’Bryant
ON and ON…
It is rediculous…Does he have a drug or attempted murder beef that he has to deal with?
ridiculous**
I like the first spellin better lol!
Yea them dudes on your list need to get gone!
smush parker?
how the hell did that bum get into the d league?
he aint even deserving of that. i dont care what stats he comes up with.
smush is a puss. he just plain ole sucks.
BTW….do players in the d league have agents?
@ bliz289-
Bill walker is averaging 18.2 ppg. 5.1 rpg. 1.4 apg. 1.2 steals
Not too shabby
Smush will be blackballed by the NBA because of his beef with Phil Jackson.
I wonder if attitude and team chemistry play any part in where these guys play or is it all just GM ineptitude?
Quick question; does a D-Leauge All-Star team (or just these 11 suiting up together) beat OKC, Bobcats, or Warriors?
Dude in the pic looks like Lyfe Jennings
Thanks for the update… some of this guys have real good potential. Smush will most likely the first to get a roster spot!
Why didnt the suns choose him over Dee Brown? uugghh…
I really like the fact that Dime will listen to what the readers have to say. Like when Gee said to add positions, Dime was receptive and did it. Not many people do that. It may be a few small things like that, but they add up.
Walker Russell Jr.??? Are you kidding???
You forgot Erie’s Erik Daniels. He got game!
smush needs to take his act overseas he just doesn’t have what it takes to STAY on an NBA roster. I dunno if its his work ethic or a short attention span but he definitely lacks consistency and doesn’t bring much to a team. He’d make more money and have a longer career there, he’s gotta be making shit money in the D-league.
I know there are a lot of tall skinny guys in the league but Simms and Hunter played on the same squad at michigan and they didn’t even make the NCAAs. Paul Pierce has to be about 230-240. There guys have got to find a way to get bigger. Like I said 2 seven foot NBA prospects on a college team and that team doesn’t even make the NCAA tourney. That’s not a good sign. I like both these players too tho so I want them to succeed. I saw Hunter play in high school out of Gary Indiana.
i Just Like to See a Big Man to Help the Spurs for a ten Day Contract for Dwayne Noes Please.
i Just Like to See With the San Antonio Spurs Big Man but He Has Doing Great but With the Basketball i Wolud Like to see a Big Man to Help the San Antonio Spurs is Dwayne Jones.Please but For a 10 Day Contract.