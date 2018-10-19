Getty Image

The Friday night slate this week features nine games, all of which involving teams playing their second game of the season. Some will be looking to carry positive momentum forward, while others are in desperate need of a bounceback. The marquee matchups for Friday are Celtics-Raptors and Warriors-Jazz in possible conference final previews. Hawks-Grizzlies is your worst game of the night on paper, as both teams got rocked on Wednesday.

Before we get to all the lines and trends this week, let’s check last night’s winners.

10/18/18 Winners:

Sixers -12, OVER 220

Heat +5.5, OVER 214.5

Blazers -3, OVER 223.5

As always, lines come from Westgate SuperBook and trends from TeamRankings.com.