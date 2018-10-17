NBA Daily Betting Guide 10/17/18: The First Full Slate

Getty Image

We made it through the opening night of the NBA season without disaster befalling any of the league’s superstars, which is to say it was an improvement over last year. The Celtics cruised past Philadelphia in their opener in Boston, while the Warriors eventually put the Thunder away on ring night despite a second half rally from Oklahoma City.

As we did yesterday (and hopefully without any home/away mistakes from me this time), we’ll be looking at the lines and totals for every NBA game on the Wednesday night slate, along with relevant trends from last season (for whatever those are worth) to help you make as informed a decision as possible. First, we’ll look at what cashed last night, and then dive on in to Wednesday’s action.

10/16/18 Winners:

Boston -4.5, UNDER 210.5

Oklahoma City +13, UNDER 221.5

All lines, including opening lines set to the side to show movement, come from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook and trend information is from TeamRankings.com (for now, data is from last year). Let’s begin!