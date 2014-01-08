NBA “Off The Court” Player Series Continues With Rajon Rondo & Paul Pierce

01.08.14 5 years ago

Rajon Rondo is considered one of the most stylish players in the NBA, and he’s at the center of a cool new video series from the NBA and American Express. Debuting with videos of Rondo (earlier this fall) and Paul Pierce‘s love of bowling, the “Off The Court” video series, moderated by Rick Fox, will continue throughout the regular season with two-time NBA champion Chris Bosh (discussing food) and NBA All-Star Joakim Noah (discussing travel).

In the video below, the Boston guard opens up about the classic Starter jackets, New York fashion and how he’s tried to emulate the style of his coaches.

“I think when I first had a fashion eye for it was when… I guess the Starter jackets,” Rondo says in the video. “I always wanted a Starter jacket when I was in middle school and high school, so I was big on that, and obviously shoes. I always kept a fresh pair of kicks on my feet.”

Pierce has always loved bowling. He hosted charity bowling events while in Boston and at one point had a bowling alley in his house. He admits his release is a little funky, but hey, it works for him. You can check out the full video at NBA.com.

Pierce rolling a gutter at the public lane with the film crew:

Pierce rolling a strike at his home lane:

