NBA Draft ’09 stock watch: Brandon Jennings

While half the teams in the NBA are gearing up for the postseason and fighting to sort out playoff seeds, the other half are gearing up to keep a close eye on the NCAA Tournament and fighting for Lottery balls.

The ’09 Draft class is generally considered weak, but one strength is at the point guard position. Syracuse’s Jonny Flynn and Spanish phenom Ricky Rubio have both indicated they won’t be available, but that still leaves potential first-rounders Eric Maynor (VCU), Darren Collison (UCLA), Tyreke Evans (Memphis), Patty Mills (St. Mary’s), Willie Warren (Oklahoma), Jeff Teague (Wake Forest), Ty Lawson (North Carolina), Jrue Holiday (UCLA), Stephen Curry (Davidson), A.J. Price (UConn) and Toney Douglas (Florida State).

And then there’s Brandon Jennings.

The Class of ’08 high school Player of the Year didn’t come close to the Juwanna Mann-type numbers some people thought he’d put up playing pro ball in Italy: In 16 Euroleague games, he averaged seven points and less than two assists in about 20 minutes of burn per night. Still, “Young Money” is slotted to go in the Top-10 in most ’09 mock drafts.

At least five definite/potential Lottery teams could use immediate help at point guard — Sacramento, Memphis, Minnesota, Washington and Phoenix — and a couple others (Indiana, New York) should at least consider taking a PG early.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, the 19-year-old Jennings no doubt scares GM’s who remember Sebastian Telfair at the same age. He’ll have to prove he can defend NBA guards, but his ball-handling and passing skills are untouched by anyone in this Draft class. He can score, too; as a senior at Oak Hill Academy, Jennings broke Josh Smith‘s single-season scoring record while still racking up double-digit assists every night. In an up-tempo NBA system, I think he would flourish and be an instant impact player.

Would you use your team’s 2009 Lottery pick on Brandon Jennings?