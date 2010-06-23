NBA Draft: 2010 is The Year of the Big Man

DIME’S NBA DRAFT PREVIEW

Even as the NBA gets taken over by super-athletic point guards (Rose, Westbrook, Rondo) and small forwards who breathe buckets (LeBron, Durant, Carmelo), teams will always be on the lookout for the next top big man.

Especially now, since a low-post makeover is on the way. Dwight Howard has taken the scepter to represent the standard by which today’s dominant post player is judged, while Shaq, Duncan and Garnett get older and Yao can’t stay out of a walking boot. And with the younger generation of fours and fives — led by Howard, Chris Bosh, Andrew Bogut, Andrew Bynum and Joakim Noah, among others — preparing to take their place as the elite, this year’s NBA Draft teems with candidates to fill vacant spots.

At least 14 or 15 projected first-rounders are power forwards or centers, including nine or 10 projected Lottery picks. Point guard John Wall and wing Evan Turner are the consensus top two players in this class, but just like the NFL Draft will inevitably give way after the golden-boy quarterbacks to the big uglies on the O-line and D-line, after Wall and Turner there should be a run of bigs: DeMarcus Cousins, Derrick Favors, Al-Farouq Aminu, Cole Aldrich, Ed Davis, Greg Monroe, Hassan Whiteside, Patrick Patterson, Daniel Orton and Ekpe Udoh among them.

This year’s crop of big men includes finesse fours (Monroe, Davis), highlight-reel hybrids (Aminu, Udoh), shot-blocking savants (Whiteside, Orton), big-bodied bangers (Aldrich, Cousins) and all-purpose athletes (Favors, Patterson) alike.

Odds are they’re not all going to make it. If you’ve learned anything from the NBA Draft, it’s that for every Dwight, Hakeem and Shaq, there’s a Kwame, an Olowokandi and a Never Nervous Pervis. It’s always going to be that way. Because whether they’re injury-prone, unpolished or unproven, NBA teams will always take their shot at a potentially great giant.