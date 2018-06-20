The Best Non-Lottery Prospects In The 2018 NBA Draft At Each Position

Getty Image

With any NBA Draft, the vast majority of the attention is on the top picks, which makes sense. Most of the league’s star power can be found in the lottery and, in tandem, the most recognizable faces from the college basketball world are often the players that end up landing at or near the top of the draft board.

The rest of the draft does provide an opportunity for value, though, and the 2018 Draft is especially deep when it comes to potential role players that would be quality additions to many teams around the league. Given that depth and the simple financials associated with hitting a “home run” on a late first round pick, teams are always looking for diamonds in the rough. In this space, we will unearth the best non-lottery prospects available in this particular draft.

Guards

Getty Image

Donte DiVincenzo (SG, Villanova): After a breakout showing in the NCAA Tournament, DiVincenzo is a recognizable name and his game lives up to the billing. He may not be in the mix for a top-15 pick but no one would be surprised if he came flying off the board in the top-20. DiVincenzo pairs a strong shooting stroke with real athleticism and he can even play on the ball when asked to do so. His defense remains something of a question but, physically, there is no reason to think he can’t hold up and teams have to love what he can bring.

Aaron Holiday (PG, UCLA): The Holiday family keeps producing impressive NBA Draft prospects and Aaron is certainly that. He is a knock-down shooter of the highest order at the point guard spot and, with a 6’8 wingspan, there is reason to believe he can defend multiple positions when prompted to do so. Holiday may not have star upside but he profiles as a low-end starter or a high-end backup and that provides real value in the 20’s.