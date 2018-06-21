A Complete Look At 2018 NBA Draft Betting Odds

Getty Image

With less than 24 hours until the 2018 NBA Draft, there is plenty to discuss. There doesn’t appear to be too much drama when it comes to the No. 1 overall pick but uncertainty rules the day with the Sacramento Kings (No. 2) and Atlanta Hawks (No. 3), leaving a myriad of scenarios on the table to produce fireworks.

Die-hards will certainly pay close attention to the proceedings at Barclay Center on June 21 but, in today’s sports environment, it is sometimes intriguing to be able to place a few hard-earned jelly beans on the festivities. The NBA Draft is no different and the good folks at Bovada.lv have released some interesting ways for patrons to wager on the draft results this season.

For starters, you can bet on the outcome of the No. 1 pick but, as noted above, the odds are definitely leaning in one specific direction and that is with Arizona big man Deandre Ayton.