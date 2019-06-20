2019 NBA Draft Tracker: Live Grades For Every Pick And Trade

Getty Image

The 2019 NBA Draft is finally upon us and with it optimism is in abundance as teams around the league hope they’ll be able to bring in a player that can help turn the fortunes of their franchise.

This particular draft isn’t star heavy beyond Zion Williamson at the top, but there are some intriguing players past him and some sneaky depth in terms of rotation-quality NBA players to be had. Somewhere there’s surely a sleeper, the player that will come from outside the top 10 to become a key piece for a playoff contender, and the expectation is for plenty of movement in the first round in terms of trades, particularly from those like the Hawks with multiple first round picks.

We’ll be tracking all of the activity of Thursday night’s draft here, which you can follow along with us live as we offer updates for every trade and draft pick, as well as initial reactions in the form of grades and quick analysis (NOTE: Grades are based on how well the team did in their position in the draft, given who was available, not necessarily an edict that the player selected is a sure-fire star).

So far, there have been two significant trades at the top of the draft, with the Pelicans sending the fourth pick to the Hawks for 8, 17, and 35 in this year’s draft, as well as a protected first next year from Cleveland. The Suns dealt the sixth pick to Minnesota for 11 and Dario Saric, and also sent T.J. Warren and No. 32 overall to Indiana for cash considerations in a separate deal.

To start, it’s the New Orleans Pelicans on the clock and they will be selecting Zion, after that, it will only get more interesting.