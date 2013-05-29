NBA Draft Fast Five: 5 Second-Round Prospects That You Need To Know About

Each Wednesday, we’ll be assessing how the top prospects of the 2013 NBA Draft are faring in college and overseas. Stick with us each week for assorted thoughts, including the biggest risers and fallers, the standouts, the sleepers and what we know and don’t know about the next NBA Draft class…

The workout combines in Chicago and New Jersey have come and gone, the draft order is set, and the team workouts are beginning. This is the point in the NBA Draft process where prospects can move up team boards with their ability to interview and sell themselves. Let’s reset the draft process here one month before the event.

Here is this week’s NBA Draft Fast Five.

ONE: Change At The Top?

Too much information can be a burden in a lot of situations, and in the world of sports it can make some of the smartest people in the business act foolishly. All season, the conversation surrounded Nerlens Noel and Ben McLemore as the best prospects in the class, but idol hands are what they are, leading teams to question their talent and change around big boards. Other than pre-draft measurements, nothing has changed for the prospects over the past month, but there is fluctuation at the top.

TWO: What Is The Deepest Position?

The depth at the two-guard position is not only deep, but has a quality amount of talent from Ben McLemore, Victor Oladipo and Jamaal Franklin all the way down to Seth Curry, Tahj Tate and Alex Abrines. On my Top 75 Big Board, there are 17 total two-guards, with three of them projected to go in the lottery.

THREE: Which Position Is Lacking Depth?

As with most years, there is not depth at the center position this year. There are 12 in the top 75, with two projected to go in the lottery. The quality amount of centers in the first round is better than most years, though, with Nerlens Noel (could be a four), Rudy Gobert, Alex Len, Cody Zeller, Kelly Olynyk, Steven Adams, Jeff Withey and Gorgui Dieng all as projected first-round picks.

