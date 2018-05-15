The Most Chaotic Possible NBA Draft Lottery Results, Ranked

Getty Image

The 2018 NBA Draft Lottery will set the official draft order for the top 14 spots in June’s draft and allow us to finally get into full draft speculation mode. Until now, we’ve been forced to deliver mock drafts with guesses on who is picking where based off odds, but after Tuesday, we’ll be able to look more intensely at what prospects figure to be available to what teams.

We know the odds and where every team can find themselves, with the Suns occupying the top lottery spot and a guarantee to pick in the top-4. Every team in the lottery has a shot at a top-3 pick, and that means there’s plenty of chances for things to get wild. It’s been a few years since we got a legitimate draft stunner, so maybe Tuesday night will deliver some fireworks.

There are literally millions of scenarios that could play out on Tuesday in Chicago and many of them would raise eyebrows. Any of the teams from the Bulls down swiping the top pick would be a pretty big stunner, and there will be storylines aplenty no matter which of them made that leap. However, we know that the Nuggets (which have the worst odds of the top spot) landing No. 1 wouldn’t move the needle as much as, say, the Knicks.

So we decided look at the lottery scenarios that would send NBA Twitter into a frenzy on Tuesday night, ranging from “interesting” to “everyone puts on their tin foil hats to claim the NBA is rigged.” If you want to play around with lottery sims, may I suggest a stop by Tankathon.com to see how the lotto could play out.