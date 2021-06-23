ESPN
DimeMag

Swin Cash's Reaction To The Pelicans Disappointing NBA Draft Lottery Result Was Incredible

by:

The NBA Draft Lottery is an incredibly stressful time for the league’s front offices. Having a seat at the table likely means your team wasn’t good enough to make the playoffs, and a series of ping pong balls might determine how good it could be in the future.

Part of the fun of the Lottery is that the teams have representatives there (or, in this case, there virtually) to celebrate if they get one of the top picks. The flip side of that is the disappointment when you don’t jump up, which happened the Pelicans leading to Swin Cash’s reaction stealing the show on Tuesday night.

Here’s how the New Orleans Pelicans vice president of basketball operations and team development reacted when she heard her franchise would pick 10th, rather than vaulting up the board into the Top 4.

The Pelicans had just a 4.5 percent chance of earning the No. 1 pick, and No. 10 was their most likely outcome, but clearly, Cash was hoping for some better luck. That happened in 2019 when New Orleans had just a 6.3 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick, but did, and earened the right to select their new franchise cornerstone, Zion Williamson.

Cash posted a picture on Twitter after the lottery, saying, “Forgive me NOLA I’m pretty competitive…The lords still working on me… See y’all draft night. Let’s go.”

https://twitter.com/SwinCash/status/1407511902314508291

The Detroit Pistons landed the No. 1 pick while the Houston Rockets will pick second, Cleveland Cavaliers will draft third, and Toronto Raptors will choose fourth, setting the table for what should be a very fun NBA Draft in July.
