Getty Image

The race for the most ping-pong balls in the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery is going to be as hotly contested as any in recent memory. The 2017-18 season has created a stark contrast between the haves and have-nots in the NBA, and teams see this as the last opportunity before lottery reform kicks in to tank their way to a superstar.

Between the upcoming lottery reform in 2019, a top-heavy draft class, and teams seeing a pathway to relevancy otherwise blocked by the top squads in the NBA, those bottom-feeders are chasing the top pick harder than ever before. It’s not just one or two teams racing to the bottom, but upwards of eight teams all have a realistic chance at landing the No. 1 spot in the lottery.

Six squads are currently tied with 18 wins on the season (Phoenix, Atlanta, Orlando, Dallas, Sacramento, and Memphis) with Brooklyn at 19 wins and Chicago at 20. The Knicks are also potential tanking candidates now that they are without the services of star Kristaps Porzingis, but at 24 wins, they might be too far ahead to catch up, so we won’t look at them.

Brooklyn is the only team of that group without an incentive to tank as its pick belongs to Cleveland, but the rest will be trying their best to be as bad as they can. It’s important to remember players don’t tank when on the court and coaches, in general, won’t ever admit to doing anything on the court to try to actively lose games.

However, while it used to be assumed tanking was more of a front office, roster construction deal that handcuffed coaches and would sometimes lead to veterans being shut down in the name of “developing young players,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst explained how, in today’s game, certain lineups may be dictated based off of analytics passed on to coaches explaining which lineups have the worst results when playing together.