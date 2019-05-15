Here Is The Full 2019 NBA Draft Order Following The Draft Lottery

Getty Image

The 2019 NBA Draft does not arrive until June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but an important process took place on Tuesday, May 14, with ping-pong balls bouncing to determine the order of the top 14 selections. In the end, the New Orleans Pelicans emerged from the lottery victorious with the No. 1 overall selection and the inside track for Duke prodigy Zion Williamson.

EPSN’s showcase of this years Draft Lottery is just as important for many struggling teams as any game they played this year, and the right to get Williamson this summer is a franchise-altering night. But all kinds of interesting scenarios unfolded along the way.

With that in mind, here is the full first round draft order of the 2019 NBA Draft, beginning with the Pelicans in the top spot and ending with the team sporting the NBA’s best record season at record at No. 30 overall in the Milwaukee Bucks.