NBA Draft Rumor: Andre Iguodala Trade Linked To Selection

Andre Iguodala‘s time with the Philadelphia 76ers might be directly tied to whom the Sixers take with the second pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

At this point, the Philly front office is torn down the middle between Ohio State’s Evan Turner and Georgia Tech’s Derrick Favors. GM Ed Stefanski loves Turner. Newly hired coach Doug Collins wants Favors.

Favors would be able to slide right into the frontline, but a selection of Turner could cause some dramatic changes.

“If you take Turner, you have to do something with Iguodala,” a Western Conference GM told the Philly Post. “Turner doesn’t have the athletic ability of Iguodala, but Iguodala doesn’t have the feel for the game Turner does.”

Another Western Conference exec uses the word “redundancy” to describe the Turner-Iguodala pairing, since both players need the ball in their hands to be effective. “There’s not enough floor space for the two of them,” he says. The selection of Turner “might lead them to commit to trading Iguodala,” he says. Now, that’s an idea. But how is it possible? Iguodala still has four years and roughly $56.5 million left on his Superfund site of a contract. Taking responsibility for that could lead to the beheading of a GM. Then again… “Teams would like him, because they need a playmaker,” the Western exec says. “There are enough teams that need wing playmakers.” Sounds great. The Sixers draft Turner, trade Iggy for a draft choice and expiring contract, and the rebuilding contract continues apace. Except for one thing. “I would never draft Turner to trade Iguodala,” the Western exec says. About the only reason he can see to do that would be for salary cap relief.

The Philly Post talked to three NBA personnel execs and all of them were smitten with Favors. One said the big man had a chance to be special. At 18, Favors already can rebound and defend and shows the type of work ethic that could make him an All-Star.

“From day one, he’s an elite-type athlete and has the size to compete right away,” another exec told the paper. “He can rebound the ball and defend, and the rest of his game will grow down the line. He can give you those two things and finish in transition.”

Depending on whom you talk to, the recent trade of Samuel Dalembert either won’t affect the team’s Draft Day decisions or opens up room for Favors. Stefanski recently said it wouldn’t change anything.

“I think we’re where we were before — the same draft options we had,” Stefanski told the Associated Press. “We’re very fortunate to be drafting No. 2. I don’t think [the trade] changes it a lot.”

Dime, ESPN’s Chad Ford, DraftExpress and NBADraft.net all have Philly taking Turner with the second pick.

What do you think? Who should the Sixers take? Should they trade Iguodala?

Other Must-Read Articles About The Philadelphia 76ers:

– Andre Iguodala Photo Gallery

– Breaking Down The Sixers-Kings Trade

– The 76ers Need To Draft Derrick Favors

Follow Sean on Twitter at @seanesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.