NBA Draft Rumor: Clippers And Thunder Trading Picks

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Los Angeles Clippers #Russell Westbrook #Blake Griffin
05.27.09

Isn’t it nice when everyone can get what they want? With a glut of frontcourt bodies already on the hook in Los Angeles, it appears that if the Clippers can find a taker for Baron Davis, they’d be willing to swap the No. 1 pick for No. 3 pick in this year’s NBA Draft.

After it appears the Grizzlies are going to step up and take Hasheem Thabeet with the No. 2 pick, that leaves Ricky Rubio at the No. 3 – a PG that the Clippers have been rumored to be enamoured with, while the Thunder clearly will do whatever it takes to land Blake Griffin.

The only problem with this is that Oklahoma City has no use for Baron with Russell Westbrook at the helm, and it will be difficult for them to find a taker for his over $12 million per season contract that runs through 2011-2012.

If you were the Clippers, would you make this trade?

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Los Angeles Clippers#Russell Westbrook#Blake Griffin
TAGSBARON DAVISBLAKE GRIFFINDimeMagHasheem ThabeetLatest NewsLos Angeles ClippersMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESNBA DRAFTOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRICKY RUBIORUSSELL WESTBROOK

