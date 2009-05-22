NBA Draft Rumor: Grizzlies Want Thabeet Over Rubio

Though there are rumors that the Clippers will try to move Baron Davis in the coming weeks in order to take Ricky Rubio with the first pick, odds are that they’ll start training camp with Davis and Blake Griffin on the roster. That leaves Rubio to the Grizzlies at No. 2. But Memphis owner Michael Heisley is reportedly pushing against taking the Spanish PG second.



This could completely alter the landscape of the draft – it already has far-reaching implications. Even though there’s this guy named Marc Gasol playing center for the Grizz right now, Heisley wants Hasheem Thabeet second. Heisley could very well be saying so because of rumblings that Rubio is refusing to play in Memphis. It’s like when you ask a girl out, she says no, and you respond by saying you like her ugly roommate more anyway.

ESPN’s Chad Ford is reporting that the Wizards would like to seize that opportunity to jump up to the No. 3 spot to get Rubio.

Two league sources said the Wizards and Thunder already had discussions about a swap of the No. 3 pick for the No. 5 pick and the Wizards’ 2008 first-rounder, JaVale McGee.

The Thunder would then opt for James Harden at No. 5. Though AP might be pretty heated if that means fewer minutes for his boy Thabo Sefalosha, Harden would offer some helpful offensive firepower for OKC.