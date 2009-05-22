NBA Draft Rumor: Grizzlies Want Thabeet Over Rubio

Though there are rumors that the Clippers will try to move Baron Davis in the coming weeks in order to take Ricky Rubio with the first pick, odds are that they’ll start training camp with Davis and Blake Griffin on the roster. That leaves Rubio to the Grizzlies at No. 2. But Memphis owner Michael Heisley is reportedly pushing against taking the Spanish PG second.
This could completely alter the landscape of the draft – it already has far-reaching implications. Even though there’s this guy named Marc Gasol playing center for the Grizz right now, Heisley wants Hasheem Thabeet second. Heisley could very well be saying so because of rumblings that Rubio is refusing to play in Memphis. It’s like when you ask a girl out, she says no, and you respond by saying you like her ugly roommate more anyway.
ESPN’s Chad Ford is reporting that the Wizards would like to seize that opportunity to jump up to the No. 3 spot to get Rubio.
Two league sources said the Wizards and Thunder already had discussions about a swap of the No. 3 pick for the No. 5 pick and the Wizards’ 2008 first-rounder, JaVale McGee.
The Thunder would then opt for James Harden at No. 5. Though AP might be pretty heated if that means fewer minutes for his boy Thabo Sefalosha, Harden would offer some helpful offensive firepower for OKC.
I heard this new on the night of the lottery so I expect the Grizz do in fact favor Thabeet. It is a strange pick for them but it may also mean that they think they can get something for Gasol in a trade.
If I was the Grizz GM I’d take Harden or DeRozan and start him with Mayo in the Backcourt.
The Thunder would also be better off with Thabeet or Harden than Rubio – who’s ceiling isn’t that much better than Westbrook’s.
As strange as it sounds, it still seems very likely that Rubio could end up with Sacramento.
Memphis will still pick Rubio,. I mean he has much much more trade value than Thabeet you know? Pick Rubio second, then trade him for Thabeet and another player.
Either way, Heisley cant be that stupid.
Memphis should pick up Rubio at no.2 then trade him and Marc Gasol for some of Phil Jackson’s inner Chi and all around goodness…Which is more than they got for Pau.
I really hope the wizrds do get him so hes happy. i dont care what team he plays for, i just want to see this kid play ball in the nba and i hope he decides to not pull out of the draft and compete this year
the grizz dont want rubio since they’ve been picking undersized pgs who cant shoot the past 2 years (conley and lowry) Add to the fact they just wasted what, the 4th pic on conley a lil while back? Thats almost like the lions drafting another WR
Why would they even want Rubio when they have Conley already? I know people on here are always trashing Conley, but he is going to be a good player in a couple of years. He wasn’t ready for the NBA when he came into the league; I expect him to develop the way Jameer Nelson did.
Grizz really need a 4, Blake Griffin would be perfect, but Thabeet will be nice splitting time with Gasol
i don’t understand why the thunder would want james harden. the thunder don’t need help scoring, they need help defending. keep thabo at shooting gaurd. he’s the type of 2 gaurd they should roll with. he’s defensive minded, won’t take shots away from durant, good enough offensively where you can’t just leave him wide open, and he can handle well enough to play a little point too (which means he compliments westbrook well too).
The thunder need a player who they can dump it down in the paint to. they don’t need another perimeter player.
the clippers need griffin more than rubio so i see him going number 1.
the griz should trade down picks. OKC need a C so Thabeet would be perfect there. Rubio would be perfect in Sacramento. Wizards need a 2 guard more than anything.
I’ve said this before, but if I were Griffin I’d pull a Danny Ferry or Steve Francis as I would not want to play for the Clippers.
@springz-They traded his brother for him we just didnt know who the fuck his brother was.It still was highway robbery though.
RUBIO’S WORSE CASE SCENARIO IS TO GO TO WASHINGTON.
do the Kings not exist anymore?
If Rubio is still there at the 3 spot, the Kings will look to move up.
quit ignoring the Kings. They want Rubio the most, and they need him the most. Kings could send the 4 and 23 for the 3 and 25. I don’t think Washington wants to give up McGee to fill a position they already have an all-star in.
rubios garbage. he’s extremely unathletic. he could push yao for most unathletic kid in the nba. overrated.
This isnt a case of the “Grizzlies” wanting Thabeet. Every one with a brain in the organization understands that Rubio is the pick and you take him and then figure out a trade or whatever if you really dont want him.
Heisley is by far the worst owner in the league now. And its b/c he has decided not to allow the people he hired to make the decisions anymore. He actually thinks he knows basketball.
If he does this he will destroy what is already are horrid fanbase. Thabeet brings no hope or excitement at all.
If this happens I am done as a Grizzlies fan
I think Memphis will choose Rubio in the end. I think he’s the better prospect … and I absolutely think he’s the type of exciting franchise rejuvenating player that the Grizzlies desperately need.
Sort of like a vastly superior Jason Williams — another exciting point guard who Memphis took to entice the fan base.
On another note, it’s terrifying to see Heisley being so pro-active in personnel decisions.
Personally, I think Thabeet is an solid pick for Memphis. They need the interior defensive presence in the worst way. Conley and Mayo’s life on the perimeter will that much easier with that security behind them. Move Gasol down to the 4, and then just focus on locking in Gay.
Rubio to Washington, on the other hand, doesnt seem right. First and foremost, Washington is playing for now with their current roster, and Rubio is still a year or two away. Furthermore, Hibachi and Rubio in the same backcourt sounds like a defensive nightmare. We shall see.
1. Griffin
2. Thabeet (Trade away Gasol looking for veteran PG, Young Defender)
3. Hill (Need PF)
4. Rubio (Sacramento gets lucky)
5. Harden