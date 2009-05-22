NBA Draft Rumor: Grizzlies Want Thabeet Over Rubio

05.22.09 9 years ago 22 Comments

Though there are rumors that the Clippers will try to move Baron Davis in the coming weeks in order to take Ricky Rubio with the first pick, odds are that they’ll start training camp with Davis and Blake Griffin on the roster. That leaves Rubio to the Grizzlies at No. 2. But Memphis owner Michael Heisley is reportedly pushing against taking the Spanish PG second.

This could completely alter the landscape of the draft – it already has far-reaching implications. Even though there’s this guy named Marc Gasol playing center for the Grizz right now, Heisley wants Hasheem Thabeet second. Heisley could very well be saying so because of rumblings that Rubio is refusing to play in Memphis. It’s like when you ask a girl out, she says no, and you respond by saying you like her ugly roommate more anyway.

ESPN’s Chad Ford is reporting that the Wizards would like to seize that opportunity to jump up to the No. 3 spot to get Rubio.

Two league sources said the Wizards and Thunder already had discussions about a swap of the No. 3 pick for the No. 5 pick and the Wizards’ 2008 first-rounder, JaVale McGee.

The Thunder would then opt for James Harden at No. 5. Though AP might be pretty heated if that means fewer minutes for his boy Thabo Sefalosha, Harden would offer some helpful offensive firepower for OKC.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagLatest NewsNBA DRAFTReal Stories

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 20 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP