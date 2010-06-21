NBA Draft Rumor: Houston Rockets Trying To Move Up

When you have a general manager like Daryl Morey, you never can be certain about your team’s intentions. So Houston Rockets fans should be ready for a crazy ride Thursday night as their pick slated at No. 14 could turn into anything. According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, it doesn’t really matter what players they already have on their roster, only about their potential. And with that said, Morey’s trying to move up.

Morey has said there is a 50 percent chance the Rockets will not pick with their own selection, No. 14. They have not drafted anyone with their own pick since Aaron Brooks in 2007, Morey’s first selection as Rockets GM, and they have been working to move up into the top third of the first round this season. Even if the Rockets remain at 14, their willingness to ignore roster needs likely will give them a range of choices.

If we’re talking roster needs, the Rockets are in need of bigs. And that may be why they’re looking to move up. While last year’s Draft was point guard heavy, this is the year of the big man. And while there will still be some nice bigs that drop to No. 14, if they decide to keep the pick, it appears Houston will simply take the best player available (by their standards) and ignore immediate needs.

What do you think? Who should the Rockets take? Should they trade up?

Other Must-Read Articles About The Houston Rockets:

– 2010 NBA Draft: Breaking Down Each Team’s Selections

– NBA Rumor: The Rockets Will Match Any Offer For Luis Scola

– NBA Rumor: Yao Ming Could Opt Out Of His Contract This Summer

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.